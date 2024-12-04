OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for November Presented by Hockley Valley Resort

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for November, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

East Division - Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals)

Oshawa Generals rookie forward Brooks Rogowski is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for November. The 16-year-old from Brighton, Mich. is currently excelling in five Grade 11 courses at Gull Lake Virtual and Kalamazoo Community College, maintaining a 78 percent overall average in English, World History, Algebra, American Government, and Health Nutrition.

"Brooks is a conscientious and personable individual who leads by example demonstrating a strong work ethic both on and off the ice," said Generals Academic Advisor Tom Buchanan.

Oshawa's second-round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Rogowski has six points (2-4-6) through his first 27 career OHL contests. The 6-foot-6, 214lb. right-winger spent the 2023-24 season at Detroit Catholic Central, tallying 43 points (19-24-43) in 25 appearances.

Central Division - Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara IceDogs)

Niagara IceDogs first-year forward Braidy Wassilyn is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for November. Wassilyn has achieved high standing in Grade 11 studies at Governor Simcoe Secondary School, earning a 100 percent average in Physical Activity, 98 percent average in Sociology/Anthropology/Psychology and 90 percent average in American History.

"Braidy is an excellent young man both on and off the ice. He currently maintains a 96% in his Grade 11 courses. He is an excellent role model for other student athletes due to his strong work ethic and commitment to his studies. Moreover, he displays character and maturity beyond his 16 years," said IceDogs Academic Advisor, Tim Tope.

Selected fourth overall by the IceDogs last spring, the 16-year-old from Campbellville, Ont. has registered three goals, 17 assists and 20 points in 20 games played so far this season. The 5-foot-11, 194lb. centreman collected 62 points (31-31-62) in 32 games played with the Markham Majors U16 AAA program during the 2023-24 season.

Midwest Division - Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener Rangers blueliner Andrew MacNiel is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for November. MacNiel is currently achieving outstanding grades in three university-level courses, including grade 12 Advanced Functions, Biology and Sports Analytics at TPH Academy in partnership with Virtual High School and Blyth Academy where he was also named one of two "Impact Players of the Month" in November.

"Within the community, Andrew has also taken the initiative to represent the Kitchener Rangers organization, having already attended four community events, including the KW Kids with Cancer Run, two appearances at The Child Witness Centre and joining a U10 AAA Kitchener Jr. Rangers practice," said Rangers Academic Advisor, Dave Tennant.

"Ranger Management and school staff all agree that Andrew is a very personable young man who is not only focused on his own academic work, but is quick to jump in to assist others, a true leader in every sense of the word," he added.

The 17-year old Cobourg, Ont. native was selected in the fourth round (70th overall) by Kitchener in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Pete's AAA U16 program and has registered two assists in 15 games played for the Rangers this season. MacNiel appeared in five games with Kitchener during 2023-24, spending the majority of the season with the Fort Erie Meteors of the GOJHL.

West Division - Hughston Hurt (Sarnia Sting)

Sarnia Sting second-year defenceman Hughston Hurt is the West Division Academic Player of the Month. The 17-year-old from Oakland Township, Mich. is achieving a 95 percent average across five Grade 12 courses at Stoney Creek Michigan Online school, learning English Literature, English Composition and Language, Financial Mathematics, Mathematics Models and Applications, and United States Government and Politics.

"Hughston has been excelling both in the classroom and on the ice, earning a spot on the NHL watch list for the 2025 Draft. Since joining Sarnia, he has demonstrated an impressive ability to balance the demands of academics and hockey. With his positive attitude, quiet leadership, and disciplined approach, he has become an excellent ambassador for the Sting organization. Both the school and the team are proud to nominate Hughston for this award," said Sting Academic Advisor Todd Whitlock.

A fourth round pick of the Sting from the Detroit Little Caesars 15U AAA program, the 6-foot-1, 178lb. blueliner was the recipient of the Sting's Rookie of the Year Award for the 2023-24 season, registering 10 assists in 67 games played. Hurt was named part of the Sting's Leadership group for 2024-25, and has recorded one goal, five assists and six points in 28 contest this season.

2024-25 OHL Academic Players of the Month:

East Division:

November - Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals)

October - Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs)

Central Division:

November - Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara IceDogs)

October - Kent Greer (North Bay Battalion)

Midwest Division:

November - Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers)

October - Jimmy Sutherland (Guelph Storm)

West Division:

November - Hughston Hurt (Sarnia Sting)

October - Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit)

The OHL continues to produce student-athletes that move on to both professional and U SPORTS men's hockey endeavours.

A total of 331 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions across North America during the 2023-24 academic year, with a total contribution by teams of over $3.9 million. Over the past 10 seasons, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

A total of 194 OHL Alumni were included on U SPORTS men's hockey rosters to open the 2024-25 season.

