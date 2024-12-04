The Road Ahead: Vanacker Returns to Home Ice

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs are coming off of a high-scoring road weekend which saw the team finish 1-1, coming out on top against Oshawa before falling short vs Barrie.

The Bulldogs (12-10-3-0) ended November with a strong 6-2-1 record and will look to keep their foot on the gas to wrap up the year. Brantford looks to improve on their strong play as of late with two more games this upcoming week after dropping a hard fought 6-3 decision to the Kitchener Rangers in their only trip of the season to the Memorial Auditorium.

Game 2: Friday, December 6th vs Peterborough Petes

The Bulldogs take to the ice at the Civic Centre on Friday to face-off against their East Division rivals, the Peterborough Petes (3-18-1-4). The Bulldogs are 2-0 against the Petes this season.

Storyline to watch:

Just having played a few weeks ago, the Bulldogs hope to build off their 5-2 victory over Peterborough from mid-November. Ryerson Leenders made 43/45 saves in the win, and he and the Bulldogs look to shut the door against the Petes on Friday.

Game 3: Sunday, December 8th @ Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with this year's third edition of the "Canine Cup", heading to Niagara to take on the IceDogs (15-9-1-1). The two teams have split the season series 1-1 so far.

Storyline to watch:

The most recent edition of the "Canine Cup" saw the Bulldogs defeat Niagara 6-3 on the back of Nick Lardis' hat-trick and a three-point performance from Patrick Thomas. Brantford looks to keep up their winning streak against the IceDogs and continue to climb the East Division standings, as they find themselves just eight points back of Kingston with a game in hand.

