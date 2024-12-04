Andrew MacNiel Named OHL Academic Player of the Month for November

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Academic Players of the Month for November, proudly presented by Hockley Valley Resort.

Midwest Division - Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener Rangers blueliner Andrew MacNiel is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for November. MacNiel is currently achieving outstanding grades in three university-level courses, including grade 12 Advanced Functions, Biology and Sports Analytics at TPH Academy in partnership with Virtual High School and Blyth Academy where he was also named one of two "Impact Players of the Month" in November.

"Within the community, Andrew has also taken the initiative to represent the Kitchener Rangers organization, having already attended four community events, including the KW Kids with Cancer Run, two appearances at The Child Witness Centre and joining a U10 AAA Kitchener Jr. Rangers practice," said Rangers Academic Advisor, Dave Tennant.

"Ranger Management and school staff all agree that Andrew is a very personable young man who is not only focused on his own academic work, but is quick to jump in to assist others, a true leader in every sense of the word," he added.

The 17-year old Cobourg, Ont. native was selected in the fourth round (70th overall) by Kitchener in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the Peterborough Pete's AAA U16 program and has registered two assists in 15 games played for the Rangers this season. MacNiel appeared in five games with Kitchener during 2023-24, spending the majority of the season with the Fort Erie Meteors of the GOJHL.

2024-25 OHL Academic Players of the Month:

East Division:

November - Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals)

October - Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs)

Central Division:

November - Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara IceDogs)

October - Kent Greer (North Bay Battalion)

Midwest Division:

November - Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener Rangers)

October - Jimmy Sutherland (Guelph Storm)

West Division:

November - Hughston Hurt (Sarnia Sting)

October - Kaden Sienko (Saginaw Spirit)

The OHL continues to produce student-athletes that move on to both professional and U SPORTS men's hockey endeavours.

A total of 331 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions across North America during the 2023-24 academic year, with a total contribution by teams of over $3.9 million. Over the past 10 seasons, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

A total of 194 OHL Alumni were included on U SPORTS men's hockey rosters to open the 2024-25 season.

