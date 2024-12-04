Brooks Rogowski Named East Division Academic Player of the Month
December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On - The Ontario Hockey League has announced that Brooks Rogowski is the East Division Hockley Valley Academic Player of the Month for November.
Rogowski is accompanied by Braidy Wassilyn (Niagara) in the Central Division, Andrew MacNiel (Kitchener) in the Midwest Division, and Hughston Hurt (Sarnia) in the West Division.
The Michigan native is carrying a 78% average across five classes that he is taking at Gull Lake Virtual and Kalamazoo Community College.
The Oshawa Generals rookie has collected six points so far this season including two gaols and four assists.
