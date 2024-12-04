Firebirds Announce Flint Generals - Detroit Red Wings Alumni Game

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that the team will be hosting a game to take place between Flint Generals Alumni and the Joe Kocur Foundation, featuring Detroit Red Wings Alumni, prior to the team's Flint Generals Night on Saturday, December 14.

The alumni game will take place at 3:30 p.m. with doors set to open at 3 p.m. Fans must have a ticket to that evening's Firebirds game against in order to attend. Flint will take on the Owen Sound Attack at 7 p.m. and will be wearing specialty Flint Generals jerseys that will be auctioned live postgame, with proceeds benefitting the Old Newsboys of Flint.

The Flint Generals originally played in Flint as members of the International Hockey League (IHL) from 1969-1985 and won the IHL's Turner Cup as league champions in 1984. The Generals returned to Flint in 1993 as members of the Colonial Hockey League, which later became the United Hockey League, and operated until 2010, winning two championships (1996, 2000).

The Generals roster, which is subject to change, will be coached by Robbie Nichols, Rob Valicevic and Stephane Brochu. It will feature Jim Duhart, Dale Greenwood, Lorne Knauft, John Heasty, Chad Grills, Brent Currie, John DiPace, Trevor Bremner, Lee Jelenic, Gary Roach, Derek Knorr and Rob Laurie

The Red Wings Alumni roster, playing through the Joe Kocur Foundation and also subject to change, will feature Joe Kocur, Darren McCarty, Kevin Miller, Drew Miller, Ryan Barnes, Dean Kolstad, Corey Potter, Ethan Graham and Jim Slater.

Flint hosts the Owen Sound Attack on Flint Generals Night, which is also the Old Newsboys Toy Drive, and is sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and fans can get a free ticket to the games by donating a toy with a recommended minimum value of $10, as part of the Old Newsboys Toy Drive. The toy drive begins on Wednesday, December 4 and will run up to the date of the game, Saturday, December 14, at the Dort Financial Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.