Generals Win 8-4 against 67's; Sennecke Records Five Points

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals took on the Ottawa 67's at home this Wednesday evening and sent them back to the Canadian Capital after winning 8-4.

Starting the first period, Isaac Gravelle took to the net for this match, and Simon Wang had his debut with the Generals. Both teams were slow to begin, passing the puck back and forth, the shot count was low on both sides.

Matthew Mayich scores the night's opening goal against the Generals in the 18th minute. Followed by a quick goal by Cooper Foster, his 13th of the season in the final minute of the first.

By the end of the first period, the Generals were down two. As the second began, the Generals changed the course of the game, as Luca D'Amato scored the first goal for the team on a breakaway.

Later in the 4th minute, Colby Barlow sneaks past the 67's and nets the tying goal. Calum Ritchie, the Colorado Avalanche Prospect comes off a fast rush and scores the game's third goal.

The 67's responded with a goal against Nic Whitehead in the 11th minute. The Generals needed to tighten their defence as Zach Houben nets the leading goal going into the second intermission.

In the third, the Generals took over against the 67's. Only 40 seconds in, Barlow nets his second of the game.

The 67s' frustration allowed the Generals to have more power play opportunities. Luca Marelli netted his 13th of the season three minutes into the third. The 67's struggled to defend during their penalty kill, and the Generals were able to capitalize off of it.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke scored his 20th goal of the season and an insurance goal for the Generals. To finish off the match, the Generals recorded two more goals, both by defenseman Zackary Sandhu, recording his 4th and 5th of the season.

The Generals have won back-to-back and hope to continue their streak this Friday, December 6th, against the London Nights. Catch the game on Rogers TV and CHL TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:00 P.M

