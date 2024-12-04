Generals Play Last of Four Game Homestand against 67's

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Generals get ready to hit the ice tonight against the Ottawa 67's. Oshawa is 6-3-0-1 in their last ten games, with one of those wins coming on the road against Ottawa in a shootout.

Oshawa got a 2-0 lead with goals from Beckett Sennecke and Colby Barlow in the first two periods. Ottawa struck back with a goal of their own, one minute after going down two.

In the third frame, the 67's tied the game with 1:32 remaining, securing them a point as the game went to overtime. Oshawa had their chances, outshooting Ottawa 4-1 in the extra frame, but it was decided in a shootout. The first five shooters missed before Calum Ritchie did his patented fake shot deke and beat the 67's netminder on the backhand, securing the win for the Gens.

In their third matchup of the year, Oshawa hope to win their second game against one of the Eastern Conference bottom feeders. Ottawa has struggled mightily on the penalty kill, with the worst unit in the league by over 10%. The Generals scored five powerplay goals on Sunday against Kingston, so Ottawa must stay out of the box to avoid the red-hot special teams unit.

Players to Watch

Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67's):

One of the bright spots of the 67's roster, Pinelli, leads them in scoring with 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points in 23 games. The left winger has been a powerplay specialist, with over half his points coming with the man advantage.

He was recently one of 32 players named to the Team Canada World Junior Championship camp and will look to show the Generals why.

Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals):

After scoring four goals on Sunday night and being left off the Team Canada World Junior Championship camp roster, Sennecke should come to battle on Wednesday night. The third overall pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft has 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points in 23 games, more than his opponent Luca Pinelli.

He is the first third-overall pick-not playing in the NHL-since 1997 not selected for his country's WJC camp. Expect Sennecke to have a massive impact on the game.

