Spirit and Greyhounds Reconnect in Saginaw Wednesday Night

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (14-11-1-0) host the Soo Greyhounds (12-13-0-0) on Wednesday, December 4th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, December 1st where they defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-1. Carson Harmer recorded a goal and an assist while PJ Forgione picked up two assists. Andrew Oke stopped 13 of 14 Sarnia shots, the lowest allowed by the Spirit this season.

The Soo last played on Saturday, November 30th where they fell to the North Bay Battalion by a score of 3-2. Brady Martin and Andrew Gibson scored the lone two goals for the Greyhounds in the third period.

This Season:

Saginaw and the Soo have faced off three times so far this season with the Greyhounds coming out on top twice. The Greyhounds have outscored the Spirit 13-11 in the series so far. Saginaw won the first matchup by a score of 6-4 on September 27th. Four unanswered goals in the first period, including a hat-trick from Michael Misa pushed the Spirit to the first intermission with a strong lead. The Soo then scored the two lone goals of the second period coming just 24 seconds apart from each other. Carson Harmer opened the third with the game winning goal just two minutes into the final period. Carson Andrew and Brady Martin both scored in the third for the Soo but Will Bishop's empty net goal sealed the deal for a win for Saginaw.

The Greyhounds took the lone meeting at the Dow Event Center so far on October 13th, 3-2. Michael Misa scored the first goal of the game but the Soo answered back with two of their own as Brady Martin and Justin Cloutier both scored. Calem Mangone tied the game midway through the third, but with under two minutes remaining, Carson Andrew scored the game winning goal for the Soo.

In a return to GFL Memorial Gardens on October 23rd, the Greyhounds picked up a 5-3 win. Marco Mignosa gave the Soo a 1-0 lead late in the first period giving them an early lead. The second had more action as five goals were scored between the two teams. Saginaw buried three goals coming off the sticks of Ethan Hay, Michael Misa, and Calem Mangone. The Soo scored two as the game went into the third period tied at three. Christopher Brown scored the game-winning goal for the Soo late in the third and Justin DeZoete buried an insurance goal on the power play to end the game.

Players to Watch:

The Spirit will be without leading scorer Michael Misa on Wednesday, who is currently riding a ten-game point streak. In that span, Misa has tallied seven goals and 14 assists. He leads the OHL in goals (25) and points (49) through 25 games this season, and is serving a one-game suspension he picked up in Sarnia. In his absence, the Spirit turn to forward Joey Willis, who is fresh off a span of 13 goals in five games. Willis was selected by the U.S. National Junior Team to join their World Junior camp later this month, and sits second on the Spirit with 16 goals this season. Sault Ste. Marie native Calem Mangone has been very productive for the Spirit this season. Against the Greyhounds, Mangone has tallied two goals and four assists in just three games.

The Soo will be without their leading scorer on Wednesday as well. Brady Martin was assessed a three-game suspension in the team's last game against North Bay. His 12G-12A-24P lead the Greyhounds through 24 games this season. Marco Mignosa has tallied a point in seven of his last eight games. During that span Mignosa has totaled four goals and six assists. Greyhounds defenseman Andrew Gibson was named to Canada's National Junior Camp earlier this week. The Nashville Predators prospect has seven points in 23 games this season and is a plus-3, the highest of any Soo defenseman.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Owen Allard (UTA)

Â Noel Nordh (UTA)

Â Andrew Gibson (NSH)

Â Landon Miller (DET)

