Friday Is the Seventh Annual Toy Drive in Support of the Salvation Amy

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, December 6th is the seventh annual Toy Drive sponsored by Zehrs in support of the Salvation Army as the Storm host the Owen Sound Attack.

Zehrs in partnership with the Guelph Storm are rewarding fans that support the Salvation Army by donating a new unwrapped toy for local families during the holiday season. Each fan who donates an unwrapped toy will receive a raffle ticket to win one of eight great prizes donated by Zehrs and the Guelph Storm. The top prize includes a commemorative hockey stick signed by the 2023/2024 team. New toys can be donated in the Community Corner at the top of section 116.

Over the last seven seasons, over 2000lbs of toys have generously been donated by Storm fans. Over 1,500 toys were collected last year alone!

Fans entering at gate 6 will be greeted by The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettles. The yearly campaign is one of the largest and most recognizable charitable events across Canada. Funds raised through donations made at Christmas kettles help provide direct hands-on service to over 1.9 million people each year in Canada.

For fans who want to support the toy drive but are unable to attend Friday's game, you can drop off a new unwrapped toy at one of four local Zehrs locations in Guelph (124 Clair Road East, 297 Eramosa Road, 160 Kortright Road, and 1045 Paisey Road).

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ approximately 200,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose - Live Life Well® - puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the companies' stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® financial services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and three of Canada's top consumer brands in Life Brand®, no name® and President's Choice®.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

