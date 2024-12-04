Game Day - December 4 - GUE vs. BRAM

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Hitting the ice in Brampton for a school day game.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 23 games so far this season

Has a point in his last 3 games played

Who to Watch - Brampton Steelheads

Porter Martone

5th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

2025 NHL Draft eligible

Leads the Steelheads with 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 23 games so far this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Brampton 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Brampton 1-0-1-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Brampton 2-3-2-0 Guelph 5-2-0-0

Last 5 Years BRAM vs. GUE @ Brampton Brampton 0-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-0-0

Last 5 Years BRAM vs. GUE @ Guelph Brampton 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-2-0-0

