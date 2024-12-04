Steelheads Encourage Fans to Bring Stuffed Animals in Support of Boys and Girls Club of Peel in 12th Annual Teddy Bear Toss

December 4, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads are set to host their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Sunday, December 8th at 2 p.m., when the Erie Otters visit the CAA Centre. Now in its twelfth edition, the Teddy Bear Toss supports BGC Peel in support of their holiday gift program.

Listed below is a brief history of Steelheads players that scored the first goal:

Year Player Period Time Opponent Final Score

2023 Porter Martone 1st 12:46 NIAG (5-3) W

2022 Kai Schwindt 1st 2:00 LDN (5-4) L

2021 Aidan Prueter 3rd 0:39 KGN (5-3) L

2019 Keean Washkruak 1st 10:10 SOO 6-3 (L)

2018 Ryan Mcleod 1st 2:12 SAG 5-3 (L)

2017 Trent Fox 1st 4:08 SBY 7-2 (W)

2016 Spencer Watson 1st 1:03 OTT 4-3 (OTL)

2015 Nathan Bastian 1st 17:39 BAR 6-3 (W)

2014 Lucas Venuto 2nd 18:17 BAR 6-1 (L)

2013 Dylan Smoskowitz 1st 14:21 BAR 3-2 (W)

2012 Riley Brace 2nd 14:12 LDN 4-3 (SOL)

As is tradition, fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed toy to the Teddy Bear Toss game or purchase a teddy bear on the concourse, which will be available for sale both prior to and during the game. When the Steelheads score their first goal of the game, fans can toss the stuffed animals onto the ice for collection. All the stuffed toys collected from the ice and all the funds raised from teddy bear sales at the game will be donated to BGC Peel.

Executive Director of BGC Peel Michael J. Gyovai spoke about the event and its impact. "BGC Peel (formerly Boys and Girls Club) continues to be blessed with the long-standing partnership with the Steelheads Hockey Club, their fans, and the City of Brampton. This partnership, especially in December, helps us provide essential services and programs, just like our Annual Holiday Hamper, which helps over 500 people every holiday season."

The Teddy Bear Toss game is one of many Steelheads' Winning Nights, an initiative that allows fans to receive a free ticket to a predetermined game. If the Steelheads secure two points against the Otters, fans in attendance will receive a complimentary ticket for the game on Wednesday, December 11th, at 7 p.m., when the Steelheads face off against the Brantford Bulldogs.

Additionally, fans can take advantage of the Steelheads' Holiday Pack for the Teddy Bear Toss game, where they can purchase four tickets and receive four toques for just $125 plus tax.

