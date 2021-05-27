Storm Chasers Rally Past Indianapolis

Alcides Escobar wasn't supposed to be in the Omaha lineup on Wednesday night.

Kevin Merrell and Gabriel Cancel were slated to start in the middle infield for the Storm Chasers in the second game of their home series with Indianapolis. Then Merrell was scratched late in the afternoon.

Escobar remained ready and proceeded to go 4 for 4 as a fill-in in Omaha's 10-7 come-from-behind win at Werner Park. The veteran shortstop, who won a World Series with Kansas City in 2015, drove in four runs as the Chasers rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to edge the Indians in a wild back-and-forth affair.

"Wow, that's unbelievable," he said. "I'm not in the lineup today. Merrell got something in his leg, and the manager comes to me and says, 'Hey, you're playing.' I'm like, 'Ok, I'm ready.' Then I'm like 4 for 4. It's a great night."

It was a much-needed night for Escobar, who had gotten off to a slow start at the plate after signing with the Royals on the opening day of the minor league season. The 34-year-old infielder had only two hits in 23 at-bats in his eight games with the Storm Chasers prior to his surprise start on Wednesday.

His two-run single off Miguel Yajure highlighted a three-run fourth that got Omaha back in the game after Indianapolis had chased starter Scott Blewett early. Two innings later, Escobar launched a 447-foot two-run homer to break a 5-5 tie. He then singled and scored in a two-run eighth that capped the win.

Ryan McBroom singled, doubled and homered for the Chasers, who moved into sole possession of first place in Triple-A East's Midwest Division at 12-7. Emmanuel Rivera put Omaha up for good when he broke a 7-7 tie with a leadoff blast in the seventh inning off of Indianapolis reliever Geoff Hartlieb.

Rivera also doubled in a run to cap the eighth-inning surge that began with a one-out single by Escobar, who indicated that he's still getting back into the swing of things after playing overseas in Japan in 2020.

"I'm just working in the cage and working in batting practice," he said. "I'm not playing for all of spring training. The last game I played was like last year in November. That's like six months where I don't see any pitcher."

Escobar last played for the Royals in 2018, wrapping up an eight-year run that included an All-Star Game appearance, a Gold Glove and an MVP award from the American League Championships Series in 2015.

He said he didn't hesitate when the opportunity to rejoin the Royals organization came early this month.

"I'm just happy to be back to my home," he said. "When my agent told me, before signing, (you) can go back to Kansas City... Yes. I don't think nothing about it. Just say 'yes.'"

Escobar's three games in Omaha this month were his first in the city. While most of his former teammates with the Royals had played at Werner Park at one time or another, he never had the chance.

"That's crazy," he said. "I never played in Omaha on a rehab or an exhibition game. Never. I remember in 2018, we'd come in to play one game and that day it was (cancelled) because it was raining all day."

He made the most of his third game at Werner Wednesday, driving in his first runs of the young season.

Eddie Butler earned the win in relief for the Chasers in the wild contest while Gabe Speier picked up his fourth save with a 1-2-3 ninth. Speier has yet to allow a run this season in eight relief appearances.

