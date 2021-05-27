Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 27, 2021

Thursday, May 27th 6:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (8-12) at Gwinnett Stripers (11-9) Game 3 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #21 of 120 / Road Game #9 of 60

LHP Zack Thompson (0-1, 7.50 ERA) vs LHP Kyle Muller (0-1, 7.63 ERA)

Last Time Out: The Redbirds lost a slugfest at Gwinnett on Wednesday night, dropping an 11-5 decision at the Stripers on a warm night in Georgia. Memphis got on the board early via a José Rondón two-run home run in the first. Gwinnett promptly scored the game's next seven runs to pull away early. Rayder Ascanio hit a solo shot to dead-center field in the seventh inning for Memphis. The Redbirds' starting first baseman finished the day 2-4 at the plate. Ascanio had four hits all season prior to tonight's game.

Today's Starter: Zack Thompson makes his fourth appearance and his third start of the season for Memphis tonight. The 2019 first-round pick has struggled in his inaugural season in AAA. Thompson enters tonight with a 7.50 ERA in 12.0 IP. The lefthander has also issued 8 walks to go along with 12 strikeouts. Thompson's last outing ended curiously. He was pulled after allowing four earned runs on five hits in 4.2 innings against Louisville last Thursday, and while he was leaving the pitcher's mound, he was promptly ejected by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes.

Gwinnett Starter: Kyle Muller, a fellow lefthander, opposes Zack Thompson on the mound tonight for Gwinnett. Like Thompson, Muller is a highly-rated prospect who has struggled in his first foray into Triple-A baseball. The Braves' second-round pick in 2016 has posted a 7.63 ERA in four starts this season, surrendering 13 earned runs in 15.1 IP. While Muller has fanned 21 batters...he's also walked 15. Muller is rated the No. 5 prospect in Atlanta's system according to MLB Pipeline.

Comeback Kids: The Memphis Redbirds have developed a flair for the dramatic over the last eight games. Last Tuesday against Louisville, the 'Birds put together a game-tying comeback in the ninth inning before falling in extra innings. Between Wednesday and Saturday, the 'Birds put together a four-game win streak, all of the comeback variety. Memphis also had walk-off wins on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Each of the four wins were by one run. The 'Birds put together another game-tying comeback in the ninth inning last night before ultimately falling on a walk-off single in the bottom of that inning.

Nootbaar the Star: Lars Nootbaar has been on fire over his last 13 games. During that stretch, Nootbaar is 18-47 (.383) with four HR, 13 RBI and 15 runs. Nootbaar hit all four of his home runs in the series against Louisville including two in the game on Sunday.

Repping the Stars and Stripes: Matthew Liberatore was named to USA Baseball's Olympic Training Camp roster on Sunday. Team USA will cut its roster from 28 to 26 players on May 30. Those 26 players will compete for the Americas Qualifier from May 31-June 5 in Florida. The winner of the event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics while the second- and third- place finishers will get another chance at the Final Qualifier in Mexico.

Miller Time: Andrew Miller began his major league rehab assignment by tossing a 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout last night. Miller is recovering from a toe blister on his right foot. The 36-year-old is a two-time all-star, the 2015 Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year and the 2016 ALCS MVP.

A New Opponent: This series is the first all-time between the Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers. Gwinnett had been a member of the International League since 2009 before joining the newly formed Triple-A East Southeast Division in 2021. Memphis had been a member of the Pacific Coast League since 1998.

