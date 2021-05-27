Durham Blanks Jacksonville with 5-0 Shutout Win

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Bulls designated hitter Ryan Bolt and third baseman Tristan Gray each drove in two runs, while starting pitcher Joe Ryan tossed five scoreless innings while relievers Brent Honeywell Jr., Drew Rasmussen and Adam Conley combined for the last four innings in Durham's second straight shutout victory, a 5-0 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The win was Durham's sixth straight win, in addition to their eighth over their last nine contests. Bulls pitchers have also held the Jumbo Shrimp scoreless over their last 24 innings at bat dating back to the series opener on May 25. It is the first time Durham has blanked an opponent in consecutive contests since April 28, 2019 at Columbus.

Ryan (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K) earned his second win with five strong frames, yielding just two hits and one walk while fanning six. Honeywell Jr. (2.0 IP, H, 3 K) followed with two scoreless frames, while Rasmussen (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) and Conley (1.0 IP, H) each tossed an inning to complete the shutout. Jacksonville starter Luis Madero (4.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, K) suffered his first defeat of the year.

Gray smashed a two-run double to right-center in the second to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead. Boldt would then double the advantage with a two-run two-bagger of his own in the fifth. That lead would grow to five with a single tally in the top of the ninth. Gray (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Boldt (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) were also the lone Durham hitters to record a multi-hit effort in the victory.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game series on Friday evening in Jacksonville, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm ET. The Bulls are expected to give the nod to RHP Drew Strotman (3-0, 3.05), while the Jumbo Shrimp are slated to send RHP Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 0.00) to the hill.

The Bulls are set to return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 1 to start a six-game homestand versus the Norfolk Tides. First pitch of that series is scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Tickets for that series, as well as for Durham's six-game homestand with Charlotte between June 8-13, are now available at durhambulls.com.

