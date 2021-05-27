Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (11-7) at Omaha Storm Chasers (11-7)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #20 / Road #14: Indianapolis Indians (11-8) at Omaha Storm Chasers (12-7)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (0-0, 2.30) vs. RHP Ronald Bolanos (0-1, 4.35)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: After scoring two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead over Omaha, the Indians dropped the second game of the six-game series, 10-7. Omaha scored three runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to take the lead, 5-4, before a back-and-forth scoring battle began in which the Indians never retook their lead. Anthony Alford drove in both of the game-tying runs, his second home run of the season tying the game in the sixth inning and an RBI single tying the game at 7-7 in the seventh. Omaha's Emmanuel Rivera hit a game-winning solo home run in the seventh, and the Storm Chasers tacked on two insurance runs in the eighth.

HAYES KEEPS HITTING: Ke'Bryan Hayes has hit safely in three of his four rehab games with Indianapolis after going 2-for-4 last night at Omaha. The MLB rehabber, serving as the designated hitter last night, doubled and scored three runs in Indy's loss. It was his second multi-hit game with the Indians this season, improving his average to .385 (5-for-13) over his rehab assignment. Hayes was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 4 and was later moved to the 60-day IL on May 9, meaning he is eligible to return to Pittsburgh's active roster as early as June 3.

ALL-AROUND KRAMER: Infielder Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored last night at Omaha, but he also flashed the glove work with an impressive play up the middle to rob Meibrys Viloria of a hit in the bottom of the fifth inning. The shortstop dove to his right on the third-base side of second and side-armed the throw from his knees to get the out at first. Kramer has continued to dominate at the plate as well, hitting safely in seven of his last nine games with a .375 batting average (12-for-32) and 1.018 OPS dating back to May 16.

BLIGH'S RBI: Bligh Madris recorded his first Triple-A RBI last night with three runs driven in on two RBI singles at Omaha. Since being promoted from Double-A Altoona and making his Triple-A debut on May 20, Madris is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with three multi-hit games. In 132 games with Altoona in 2019, he hit .260 (119-for-457), with his hits total ranking sixth among Pirates farmhands and seventh among Eastern League leaders. His 26 doubles that season ranked tied for eighth among Pirates farmhands and ninth in the EL.

SHARPE SHOOTING: After going hitless with one walk on Tuesday to break his hitting streak and going 1-for-4 last night, Chris Sharpe has now reached base safely in 12 consecutive games dating back to May 12. In that time span, he has hit .256 (11-for-43) with 12 runs scored, six doubles, a home run, two RBI and 10 walks. Sharpe split the 2019 season between High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona and hit a combined .254 (116-for-457) with 31 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases. Sharpe's seven doubles with Indianapolis this season ranks tied for first among Triple-A East leaders.

OPENING LOSS VS. OMAHA: Last night marked the first time since April 13, 1995, when Omaha swept Indianapolis in a doubleheader at Rosenblatt Stadium after the originally scheduled series opener was postponed, that Omaha has opened the season 2-0 against the Indians. Only twice dating back to 1988 has Omaha opened the season series with a two-game lead, the first time coming on April 9 and 11, 1990.

TONIGHT: The Indians will go for their first win of the series tonight in another 7:35 PM ET start at Omaha's Werner Park. With a win tonight, Indianapolis can retake a share of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest division after the Storm Chasers win last night bumped the Indians into second place for the first time since May 16. RHP James Marvel will make his fourth start of the season with the Indians tonight against RHP Ronald Bolaños, who is making his second.

MARVELOUS CONSISTENCY: James Marvel looks for his first win of 2021 in his fourth start of the season tonight at Omaha. Marvel has been consistent in all three of his starts this season, allowing no more than two runs in no less than 5.0 innings pitched in each start with a combined 15 strikeouts. He is coming off his best start on May 21 at St. Paul, where he tossed 5.1 innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits. His 2.30 ERA (4er/15.2ip) ranks eighth among league qualifiers.

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION RIVALRY, RENEWED: The Indians and then-Omaha Royals played each other as part of the American Association from 1969-97. According to Omaha's records in that time frame, Indianapolis leads the all-time series, 280-267 (.512). Since 1988 (Indianapolis' records), the Indians are leading Omaha 87-71 (.551) overall, but the Storm Chasers hold the advantage in Nebraska, 32-48 (.400). The two teams met in the American Association Championship series four times, with the Indians taking the 1982, '88 and '89 series. Per Omaha's records, the Indians lead, 11-9, in the postseason.

