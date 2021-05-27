Jacksonville Drops Fourth Straight, Falls 5-0 to Durham
May 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp suffered their second consecutive shutout loss, falling 5-0 to Durham Thursday in front of a limited capacity sellout of 3,482 at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Jumbo Shrimp (13-8) have now lost four consecutive games and have been outscored 31-8 in that stretch. The club finished the night on a 24-inning scoreless drought. The Bulls (15-6) have now won six straight and eight of their last nine.
Durham opened the scoring in the second inning when Esteban Quiroz singled to left-center and Nathan Lukes followed with a single to right. With one out, Tristan Gray lined to the gap in right-center to score both runners, although Gray was thrown out on the play trying to stretch it into a triple.
With two outs in the fifth, Wander Franco reached on walk and Josh Lowe followed with a single to left. Ryan Bolt then ripped a double down the left field line to extend the lead to 4-0, ending the night for Luis Madero (loss 3-1).
Madero gave up four runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings, picking up a strikeout.
Rob Zastryzny followed out of the bullpen, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings and striking out two. Preston Guilmet then struck out two more over two scoreless innings in relief.
The Bulls tacked on their final run in the ninth against Brett Eibner. Durham loaded the bases on two hits and a walk, and scored a run on a Franco RBI fielder's choice.
Jacksonville scattered just five hits on the night, with two coming from Deven Marrero. However, of their six total baserunners on the night, each came in a different inning. Joe Ryan (2-2) fired five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, and struck out six.
The two teams will play game four of their six game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. when righty Elieser Hernandez (0-0, 0.00) makes his third rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp, opposite Durham right-hander Drew Strotman (3-0, 3.05).
Gates open at 6 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark for Friday Night Lites, where fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy. It's also Red Shirt Friday, where fans who wear red to support our military save $1 per ticket at the box office, or can donate that $1 to charity. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks presented by Union Home Mortgage.
The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, and online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.
