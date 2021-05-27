RailRiders Sweep Bisons in Double Dip

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders picked up two wins over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday night at PNC Field. They won the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game 4-2, and took the regularly-scheduled seven-inning night cap, 3-2.

The suspended game resumed with the Bisons leading 2-0 in the top of the fourth. Adam Warren opened the contest and was terrific, throwing 3.0 scoreless innings, striking out three.

In the bottom of the fifth, the RailRiders used a two-run double from Andrew Velazquez and a two-run home run from Hoy Park off Nate Pearson to take a 4-2 lead. Braden Bristo threw 2.0 perfect innings of relief, and Luis Garcia worked around an infield single in the ninth to seal his sixth save of the year.

In game two, Buffalo took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Christian Colon hit a solo home run off Brian Keller. The right-hander worked around five walks and struck out three in 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on just one hit.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first when Socrates Brito launched a three-run home run to right field. It was Brito's third home run of the season, and his second of the week.

Sal Romano (1-0) threw 2.0 perfect innings out of the bullpen in back of Keller, and Nick Goody set the Bisons down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh to earn his first save. The trio of Keller, Romano and Goody combined to retire the final 11 batters of the night for Buffalo.

The RailRiders allowed only one hit in the game, making the game the sixth one-hitter in SWB franchise history, and the first since Chad Green tossed one at the Gwinnett Braves on July 14, 2016. Thursday's and Green's one-hitters are the only two thrown during the Yankees affiliation (2007 - Present).

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Buffalo on Friday night at PNC Field. RHP Brody Koerner (0-1, 2.81) gets the start for the RailRiders, opposed by LHP Nick Allgeyer (1-1, 5.19) for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

