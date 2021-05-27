Knights Drop Thursday's Matinee to Tides 10-7

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights fell to the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon by a score of 10-7 in game three of the six-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

Charlotte jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning with help from a two-run home run off the bat of catcher Nate Nolan. The Tides bounced right back in the bottom of the second inning and tied the game with four runs of their own. Although the Knights added a run in each of their next three innings, the Tides used a big four-run third inning to take a lead they would never relinquish. They also added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

RHP Alex McRae (0-2, 14.54) allowed four runs in the third inning and was saddled with the loss. Chicago White Sox LHP Jace Fry was added to Charlotte's roster before the game and made his first rehab appearance of the season. Fry, who is currently on Chicago's 60-day injured list, struck-out two batters over a scoreless fifth inning.

Left fielder Blake Rutherford and third baseman Tim Beckham had two hits apiece for the Knights.

The two teams will continue their six-game series from Norfolk, VA at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com.

