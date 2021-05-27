Sounds Announce Fireworks Ticket Plan

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced two new ticket offers set to begin when the team returns to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, June 8 when they host the Indianapolis Indians for a six-game series.

Six fireworks shows have been added to the 2021 home slate. Dates with postgame fireworks shows include:

Friday, June 11 vs. Indianapolis - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 25 vs. Charlotte - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 4 vs. Louisville - 6:15 p.m. (Presented by BNA Nashville International Airport)

Friday, July 16 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 30 vs. Columbus - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 6 vs. Toledo - 7:05 p.m.

Fans are also treated to six additional games that do not include postgame fireworks. Dates in the plan without postgame fireworks include:

Sunday, June 13 vs. Indianapolis - 2:05 p.m.

Friday, July 2 vs. Louisville - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 1 vs. Columbus - 6:15 p.m.

Friday, August 27 vs. Gwinnett - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, August 29 vs. Gwinnett - 6:15 p.m.

Friday, September 10 vs. Memphis - 7:05 p.m.

The 12-game Fireworks Plan (six with fireworks shows; six without) starts at $220 and includes free parking, a season-long 15% discount in the Pro Shop, a season ticket membership VIP card and invites to exclusive season ticket member events. For more information on the Friday Fireworks plan, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/memberships/fireworksplan.com.

The Sounds have also announced the Hit City Hall Pass offer for select games against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, June 8, Wednesday, June 9, Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12.

For $35, the Hit City Hall Pass includes a general admission ticket and exclusive access to the all-you-can-eat picnic in the climate-controlled Hit City Hall that includes hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, mac-n-cheese, potato chips, coleslaw, cookies, soda, sweet tea, lemonade and ice water. The all-you-can-eat picnic starts when gates open and lasts for two (2) hours. All food and beverage items will be removed from the area after two hours.

For $40, the Hit City Hall Pass includes the same food and beverage items for the all-you-can-eat picnic in the climate-controlled Hit City Hall, plus a Corner Section ticket (sections 122-124).

For more information on the Hit City Hall pass, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/hallpass.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

