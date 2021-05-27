RailRiders Rally against the Bisons, 4-2, in Restarted Contest

The Bisons' fell victim to the RailRiders' explosive hitting during their 4-2 loss from PNC Field on Thursday night in the restart of a suspended game from the night before.

As the Railriders took the field for top of the 4th inning on Wednesday night, the game entered a rain delay and was ultimately suspended with the Bisons leading 2-0. The two teams resumed play on Thursday evening, and the rival club came out hot after the 22-hour break.

Zack Zehner doubled off of Nate Pearson to lead off the 5th inning, giving the RailRiders' a runner in scoring position with no outs. Just two at-bats later, with two runners on base, Andrew Velasquez hit a double of his own to tie the game at two.

With Velasquez still on base, Hoy Jun Park stepped to the plate and homered to right field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-2 lead over the Herd.

Nate Pearson was able to work out of the jam and end the fifth inning. In all, the top Blue Jays prospect threw three innings, struck out seven and walked two.

The Bisons weren't able to get their offense going after the break. The Herd only had a single hit against the RailRiders' bullpen and struck out seven times through the remaining six innings on Thursday evening. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre batters weren't much better, striking out 13 times themselves.

The rain delay break was night and day for the Herds' hitters.

The Bisons' pounced on the RailRiders pitching in the Wendesday-portion of the game, putting runners on base in the top of the 1st and the top of the 2nd before opening the scoring in the third on Nash Knight's second home run of the year.

Knight led the inning off and on the second pitch of the at-bat, he launched his second home run of the year to right field, giving the Herd a 1-0 lead.

Later in the third inning, with runners on the corners and one out, Richard Urena scored from third on a wild pitch, expanding the Bisons' lead to two runs.

Jacob Waguespack started the game on Wednesday night for the Herd and there's probably no one more upset than him that the game went to a rain delay. The big right-hander held the Railriders to zero runs and allowed just one hit through three innings on the mound. Waguespack also struck out four batters.

