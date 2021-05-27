Double Trouble: Toledo's Nine Doubles Down Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Riley O'Brien navigated around potential trouble to finish with two runs over 5.2 innings before the Louisville Bats' bullpen was ambushed by the Toledo Mud Hens in a 10-3 loss Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

O'Brien stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings and escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth by inducing a punchout and groundout. The right-hander allowed his runs via a solo shot from Yariel Gonzalez and RBI knock from Cole Peterson, and retired from the gutty outing with a 2.86 ERA through his first four career Triple-A starts with the Bats.

Toledo immediately struck following O'Brien's departure, rapping out five hits and four runs -- all with two outs in the sixth inning.. The Mud Hens then tacked on five more runs for good measure over the final three innings in their win.

Overall, Toledo hitters combined for nine doubles in the contest. The total was the most by an opponent since the Mud Hens knocked 10 two-baggers on April 13, 2014 at Slugger Field.

Alfredo Rodriguez went 2-for-4 for Louisville in the loss, while Dwight Smith Jr. reached base three times (2-for-3, walk) and drove in a pair of runs.

The two teams will continue their series at Slugger Field Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Bo Takahashi (0-1, 4.02) is expected to get the ball against RHP Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.30).

