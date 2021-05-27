Former IL Batting Champ Iribarren to Make Broadcasting Debut with Bats Radio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - All-time Louisville Bats great and former International League batting champion Hernan Iribarren will make his broadcasting debut tonight (May 27) on Louisville Bats Radio for the team's home game against the Toledo Mud Hens at Slugger Field at 6:30 p.m.

Iribarren will join Bats play-by-play broadcaster Nick Curran to provide color commentary and analysis of Thursday evening's game.

The longtime Bats infielder suited up in 484 games over five seasons with Louisville and was just as valuable on the field as he was mentoring his younger teammates off the diamond. Among his many accomplishments, Iribarren's two headlining performances were winning the IL batting title with a .327 average during the 2016 season and playing all nine positions in a single game during the 2018 season finale.

Iribarren will join Curran for first pitch at approximately 6:30 p.m. Fans can tune in to the action on 790 KRD or listen live online.

