MLB PLAY BALL Event Coming to Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO-- The Toledo Mud Hens are teaming up with the City of Toledo, and Major League Baseball to host the first-ever PLAY BALL event at Fifth Third Field on Sunday, June 6. This day of fun is part of an ongoing effort to build connections between youth sports and the Toledo community.

The PLAY BALL event is free and open to any baseball or softball novice aged 5 to 12 years old. Two sessions will be held, and each session features five skill stations for participants to learn baseball fundamentals. All children will receive a free PLAY BALL-branded bat and ball set to take home. Participants must be preregistered.

Session 1: 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m

Session 2: 1:15-3 p.m.

Special Guests include: Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Manager of Baseball & Softball Development at MLB Bennett Shields, and representatives from area college baseball teams.

The PLAY BALL initiative is baseball's collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play. PLAY BALL events have become MLB's signature youth engagement activity during the professional and amateur baseball and softball calendar, especially on key dates throughout MLB's Championship Season and through the World Series. PLAY BALL events demonstrate the positive way the game can serve as an outlet for physical activity, fun with friends and learning how to play the sport at its most basic levels.

