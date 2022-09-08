Storm Chasers Earn Comeback Win over Indians

PAPILLION, Neb. - Omaha stormed back to take game four over Indianapolis after trailing in the eighth on Thursday from Werner Park. The Storm Chasers won the game 5-4 and lead the series 3-1 while taking an 8-7 season-series lead.

Left-hander Austin Cox and Luis Ortiz each started strong. Neither conceded a run through the first two innings, but the Storm Chasers plated the game's first run.

Omaha capitalized on an Indianapolis error in the third to take an early lead. Shortstop Maikel Garcia came in to score on a soft grounder from right fielder Brewer Hicklen to put Omaha ahead 2-0.

Cox continued to deal, but the Indians put a rally together and pushed a run across home on a Bligh Madris single to score Drew Maggi.

In all, Cox went 6.0 innings to record his third consecutive start of at least six innings. Cox allowed just one run, earning his team-leading fifth quality start in his team-leading 23rd start of the season. He also set a new season high in strikeouts with eight.

Mason Martin hit a home run to start the seventh before Ji-hwan Bae hit a double to give Indianapolis a 3-2 lead. Blake Sabol hit a homer to push the Indians lead to a pair in the eighth.

The Storm Chasers put together a rally in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead. Catcher Freddy Fermin hit a single to start the scoring and score Garcia. Designated hitter Jakson Reetz knotted the score with an RBI single before first baseman Logan Porter gave the Storm Chasers the 5-4 lead.

Right-hander Ándres Núñez earned his fourth save over his last four appearances, keeping the Indians off the scoreboard to secure the 5-4 win.

Omaha and Indianapolis will face off on Friday in game five. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. on the on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

