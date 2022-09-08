Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 8 at Syracuse

September 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (58-73) at Syracuse Mets (53-78)

Thursday - 6:35p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Joan Adon (1-2, 5.64) vs. RHP Jose Butto (0-1, 4.60)

WINGS FLY HIGH: The Wings dropped 15 runs on Syracuse in the second game of the six-game set Wednesday night...beating the Mets 15-8 gave the Wings just their sixth win in Wednesdays games this season...3B Jake Alu launched two homers and collected five RBI while SS Lucius Fox collected four of his own and launched his fourth homer of the year...LF Nick Banks homered in the win, his ninth of the year...the Wings used six pitchers to beat Syracuse, including new-Wing RHP Juan Minaya...the Wings will send RHP Joan Adon to the mound for game three in Syracuse.

CAN WE PLAY THEM MORE?: The Rochester Red Wings took game two of the series in Syracuse 15-8, winning just their sixth game on Wednesdays this season (6-12)...the win pushes the Wings to a 14-6 head-to-head record against the Mets' top affiliate, the highest winning percentage against any opponent this season.

ALEXA...PLAY 'SEPTEMBER' BY EARTH, WIND & FIRE: The Red Wings have gotten out to their best offensive start to a month this year, collecting more hits (59), runs (44), homers (10), triples (5), RBI (43), and walks (25) in their first six games of September than in any other month this season.

SO MANY POINTS: The Wings put up 15 runs on Syracuse last night, the second time they've put up at least 15 in the last week (17 against TOL on 9/1)... this marks the 10th time this year where Rochester has totaled 10 or more runs in a game...comparatively, Syracuse has 15 such games scoring 10 or more runs...

Rochester's 13 hits mark the 45th game where they've collected 10 or more hits in a contest...comparatively, Syracuse has collected 33 such games, having amassed 91 fewer hits than the Wings over the season.

WINGS LAUNCH: The Wings' four homers in yesterday's contest tie the Wings' season-high for home runs in a game which they've now accomplished six different times...the four homers are the most in a game since 7/29 versus SWB...

It's the 29th game where multi-Wings have slugged a long ball this year.

HOMERING JAKE: 3B Jake Alu slugged two homers in last night's win en route to a five RBI night for the lefty...the two-homer game marks just the second time in his professional and college career Alu has homered twice in a game with the only other time coming on 5/26/21 with Single-A Wilmington...

Alu's multi-homer game marks the sixth such game for the Wings this season.

These are the first homers Alu has hit on the road, with his other four coming at Frontier Field.

Alu's 15 homers this year (nine with Double-A Harrisburg, six with Rochester) marks a career-high for the 25-year-old.

BANK SHOT: LF Nick Banks picked up another homer in last night's win, his second in as many days...His two-hit performance extended his hitting streak to seven games since August 30 where he has gone 12-for-30 since...

The lefty swinger holds the second longest active hitting streak in the International League at eight games, collecting seven extra-base hits during this span.

THREE-BAG LIFE: CF Andrew Stevenson collected his 34th career triple in last night's contest...with the triple, the Wings have now collected a triple in four straight and their sixth in their last seven games...

Their four straight games with a triple tie the longest streak with a triple this year with their other four-game stretch coming in the first series of the season versus Toledo...both triple streaks have included Toledo, as the current streak includes the first two games coming against Toledo on 9/3-4.

Should the Wings collect a triple today, it would mark the first time they've collected a three-bagger in five straight since 2016 (6/17-21).

Rochester's 31 triples are the second most in a season since 2013 (34 in 2016) and are good enough to rank second among International League teams (IND - 39)...the 2021 Wings logged just 15 triples in three fewer games.

GIVETH AND TAKETH: Wings pitcher's tallied more walks than strikeouts in yesterday's game, surrendering eight free passes to their seven punch outs...this marks the 9th game Wings pitchers have struck out fewer batters than they've walked...

Wings pitchers have accumulated the third most strikeouts of any International League staff with 1,208 tickets punched.

The Wings' 522 walks allowed this season ranks as the seventh most allowed in the IL.

Yesterday's seven-strikeout performance was the 107th game striking out seven or more opponent batters this year...compared to Syracuse's total of 97 such games.

XTRA, XTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: The Wings picked up six extra-base hits in last night's game including four home runs, a triple, and a double...their six XBH moves them to 367 on the year, the fourth fewest in the International League...

Syracuse is one place lower than Rochester in the IL with 352 XBH despite having 30 more home runs than the Wings.

KNOCK-CHESTER: The Wings collected thirteen hits Wednesday night, marking their 89th game recording seven hits or more in a contest...their 1,107 total hits is good enough for eighth place among International League teams in the hit category...the 2022 Red Wings need to average 11.7 hits a game for the remainder of the season to match their 2019 total of 1,330, which they accomplished in 140 games.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson extended his on-base streak to 23 games thanks to a HBP in the top of the third...his 23-game streak is the second longest on-base streak by a Wing this season (Palacios, 30)...his 133 knocks on the season are good enough to rank fourth in the International League.

Coming into today's contest, Stevenson holds the third longest active on-base streak in the International League.

Should Stevenson overtake the IL hit rankings at the season's end, he'd be the first Wing to lead the IL in hits since Matt Hague in 2017 with his 149 knocks...Stevenson's 133 hits are the most since Hague's 2017 total.

YES-GOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski reached base thanks to a third-inning single last night to extend his on-base streak to 14 games dating back to 8/23 at Indianapolis...

Nogowski has now reached base safely in 29 of his first 31 games with the Red Wings.

International League Stories from September 8, 2022

