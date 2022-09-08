Josh Whetzel to Join Call for Nationals Game Saturday

September 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced that radio broadcaster Josh Whetzel will fill in for the Nationals' home broadcast of Washington's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday, September 10 at 6:05 p.m.

Whetzel will call the game with Nationals Radio Play-by-play broadcaster, Charlie Slowes, on the Washington Nationals Radio Network. Fans can tune in on MLB.com.

Josh Whetzel, a native of Kansas, is in his 19th season as the Voice of the Red Wings and 27th in professional baseball. The University of Kansas alum has called the play-by-play for the 1995 South Atlantic League All Star Game, the 1998 Carolina League All-Star Game and the 2009 Triple-A All-Star Game. In 2018, Whetzel called games for the Minnesota Twins during Spring Training.

His professional career is highlighted with his call of the Yankees-Twins game on September 19, 2011 in which Yankee pitcher Mariano Rivera set the Major League record for career saves.

Whetzel, the Red Wings longest tenured broadcaster, was honored as Ballpark Digest's Broadcaster of the Year following the 2015 season. Prior to coming to Rochester, Whetzel spent three years as the play-by-play announcer for the Binghamton Mets, following stints with the Kinston Indians (1996-99) of the Carolina League and the Albany Polecats (1995) of the South Atlantic League.

