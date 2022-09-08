SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-60) vs Durham Bulls (74-57)

Game 132 | Road Game 66 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Thursday, September 8, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (1-2, 4.15) vs LHP Josh Fleming (8-2, 3.19)

SPENCE: Took loss, 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K vs Syracuse 9/1-1 (4-1 L)

FLEMING: Earned win in relief, 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 K @ Charlotte 9/4 (7-5 W)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 7, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (70-60) came from behind to defeat the Durham Bulls 7-6 to even the series at one game apiece. Phillip Evans drove in the go-ahead runs in the top of the ninth for the eventual victory.

SWB was facing Tampa Bay rehabber Tyler Glasnow. The righthander threw one shutout inning in his first time on the mound in 450 days. The Bulls tagged Chi Chi González with a pair of runs in the first and second to take a 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders tied the game in the third inning. Ben Rortvedt drove in Anthony Volpe, who had just extended his hit streak to five in his first five games at Triple-A. Blake Perkins scored on a wild pitch.

Durham went back in front in their half of the fifth, plating three runs keyed by a Josh Lowe two-run double. The RailRiders went on to score five unanswered runs beginning in the seventh. Chris Owings singled home Tyler Wade before Ryan LaMarre also scored on a wild pitch. The RailRiders tied the game in the eighth thanks to a LaMarre single. In the ninth, Volpe, Perkins and Rortvedt reached to begin the inning. Two batters later with one out, Evans picked up his biggest hit of the season, a two-run single to give SWB their first lead of the night at 7-5. Richard Rodríguez tossed two perfect frames behind Zack Britton's first rehab appearance with SWB. José Mujica came in and allowed a solo homer in the ninth before shutting the door with the tying run stranded at second.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Durham Bulls. They entered the series tied for second with Jacksonville, three and a half games back. The RailRiders have not found themselves in first place since April 9 when they were 4-1.

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN - With the RailRiders and Bulls splitting the first two games of this series, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would need to win out the rest of the series (four games) in order to leapfrog over Durham in the International League East standings. They are currently three and half games back with 20 games to play (one rain-suspended game).

SODA, NOT POP - In the first two games of this series, the RailRiders have just two extra-base hits in their first 16, tallying a .250 slugging percentage. Combined, only one home run has been hit between the two clubs.

STAY CLOSE BY - The first two games of this series have been decided by one run. The RailRiders are 24-19 in one-run games this season.

QUICK MOVES - After yesterday's Yankees doubleheader, New York returned Miguel Andújar as the "29th Man." Additionally, Deivi García was optioned back to SWB.

THAT 70'S SHOW - The RailRiders and Bulls enter play today as the only teams in the International League East with 70 or more victories. There are three such teams in the IL West and only 26 total teams in all of Minor League Baseball with at least 70 wins.

AV CLUB - Anthony Volpe has hits in each of the first five Triple-A games he's played in with the RailRiders. In two of those games, he's tallied three hits. Volpe is 9 for his first 20 (.450) with two doubles and two steals. It's his best start with a new team in his career. In 2021, Volpe tallied hits in four straight with the Tampa Tarpons, going 7 for his first 17 (.412) with four doubles and a triple.

EV AND FLOW- Phillip Evans is 18 for his last 48 (.375) in his last thirteen games since August 19. He has seven RBI and has struck out just four times during this stretch. He tallied the go-ahead knock on Wednesday, driving in two in the ninth inning.

RY THE BOOK - Ryan LaMarre is 14 for his last 35 (.400) in his last ten games since August 19. He has hits in nine of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Chad Bell has a nine-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has an eight-game hit streak... Anthony Volpe has a five-game hit streak...Blake Perkins has a four-game hit streak... Armando Alvarez and Chris Owings each have three-game hit streaks...

RON'S GONE - Ronald Guzmán was called up by the Yankees with Anthony Rizzo going on the injured list on Tuesday. Guzmán had not been in the Major Leagues since getting injured seven games into his 2021 season when he was with the Texas Rangers on April 12. After a slow start to the season with the RailRiders, going 32 for his first 162 (.198) with four homers from April through June, Guzmán has been hot since the start of July, going 45 for 115 (.391) with eight homers. The 27-year-old signed a Minor League contract with New York this past offseason, leaving the Texas organization for the first time in his career.

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on September 13 for their final six-game homestand of the season against Worcester. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (83-54) took both ends of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Oswaldo Cabrera picked up his first walk-off hit with a single in the twelfth in game one. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa hit a grand slam in game two. The Twins and Yankees wrap up the series tonight at 7:05 PM. Nestor Cortes takes on Sonny Gray in the Bronx... The Somerset Patriots also took both games of a doubleheader 6-2 and 5-0 over Hartford. Yoendrys Gómez and Steven Jennings combined for a seven-inning no-hitter in game two. There were two no-hitters in Minor League baseball Wednesday with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers also tossing a combined no-hitter against the Lynchburg Hillcats. Somerset sends Barrett Loseke to the mound at 7:05 PM tonight... The Hudson Valley Renegades (70-57) took down Wilmington 3-1. Richard Fitts allowed just two hits and one unearned run in 6.2 innings. Edgar Barclay goes tonight at 6:35 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (61-65) lost 9-8 in a ten-inning walk-off. The Tarpons surrendered five runs in the fifth then tied it in the ninth before losing on a fielding error. They play tonight at 7:05 PM...

