Meteoric Rise: Twins 2022 10th Round Draft Pick Dalton Shuffield, Transferred from Cedar Rapids to Saints

TOLEDO, OH - The Minnesota Twins promoted their 10th round draft pick from this year, infielder Dalton Shuffield to St. Paul on Thursday.

Shuffield, 23, has played just 11 games as a professional, three with the Florida Complex League Twins, and eight with Cedar Rapids. He went 5-10 with a home run and drove in a pair of runs with the FCL Twins. He was then promoted to Cedar Rapids where he has seven hits in 24 at-bats, also hitting a home run.

Drafted out of Texas State University, Shuffield was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year after hitting .378 with 20 doubles, five triples, 13 long balls, and 48 RBI while slashing .378/.444/.668. He scored a program record 78 runs, which tied him for sixth in the nation. The San Antonio, TX native was also picked as a Collegiate Baseball All-American. He is the earliest Texas State fielder drafted since Jeff McVaney was selected in the eighth round by Detroit Tigers in 2012.

His father Jack was drafted in the fourth round of the 1982 January Draft by the Kansas City Royals and was a member of the organization until 1984.

Pitcher Hunter Wood, who was on the seven day injured list, has been transferred to the Development List.

The Saints roster now consists of 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

