Redbirds Drop Both Games of the Doubleheader

September 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds dropped both games of the doubleheader to the Norfolk Tides on Thursday evening at AutoZone Park. The Tides took a 7-2 win in game one while the Redbirds were shutout 5-0 in game two.

Game one resumed in the bottom of the first inning with Travis Lakin Sr. striking out the side. In the second, the Tides tallied two runs on RBI hits from Cadyn Grenier and Cody Roberts while Memphis cut the lead to 2-1 thanks to a Cory Spangenberg RBI single.

A walk and a costly throwing error added a run for the Tides, but Memphis fought back again in the sixth. They loaded the bases on three singles and brought home a run on a Pedro Pages RBI to make it 3-2 Tides. Morgan McSweeney (3-1) induced a groundball double play to end the threat. Norfolk tacked on four more runs in the seventh to cap off a 7-2 victory.

The Tides got busy to start game two, taking a 1-0 lead two batters into the ballgame. In the fourth, Norfolk took advantage of a pair of throwing errors and three-straight RBI singles to take a 4-0 lead. Tyler Nevin added another with a solo shot in the seventh.

Drew Rom was excellent in game two, tossing a complete-game shutout over seven innings. He struck out seven batters in the second complete game shutout of his career.

The Memphis Redbirds (65-67) continue their seven-game series against the Norfolk Tides (64-68) on Friday evening. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 7:05pm CDT. For tickets and more information, visit memphisredbirds.com.

International League Stories from September 8, 2022

