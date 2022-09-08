Wings Fall Short in Extras, 2-1 Mets

The Red Wings (58-74) fought hard but ultimately lost game three against Syracuse on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Syracuse Mets (54-78) DH Dominic Smith in the 10th inning.

RHP *Joan Adon *(1-2) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six Mets batters. The Red Wings (58-74) starter has now tossed 10.1 scoreless innings, dating back to his last start against Toledo (DET) on September 1.

DH Jake Alu continued his hot hitting in tonight's contest, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, while scoring the Wings' only run of the night. The lefty is now 6-for-13 in the series against Syracuse with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and four runs scored.

The Wings went down 1-0 in the sixth inning but were able to send the game to extras with a game-tying RBI Single from LF Nick Banks in the top of the 9th inning.

Banks has now hit safely in nine consecutive games going 13-for-34 (.382) dating back to the series opener against Toledo on August 30.

Red Wings pitchers combined for 13 punch-outs in tonight's contest, the most they've totaled in a single game since they struck out 13 on August 19 in Worcester.

The Wings will send RHP *Franklyn Kilome *(2-6) to the mound at NBT Bank Stadium tomorrow night for game four against Syracuse at 6:35 pm.

