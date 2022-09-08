Friday's Hispanic Heritage Night to Feature Pre-Game Party, Fireworks

The final Bisons Festival Night of 2022 is this Friday, September 9 as the Bisons host the Gwinnett Stripers for Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Goya, as part of a single-admission doubleheader against Gwinnett (Game 1: 5:30 p.m.).

Along with your Friday Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour featuring $4 craft beers starting at 5:00 p.m., there will also be a special Pre-Game Club Level Party in the 'Sliders Party Area' at section 205. There, we'll have great music and dancing from the Fanny Salsa Dance Company as well as delicious Food Specials. Enjoy a plate of Chicken Adobo, Yellow Rice, Black Beans and Tostones for $10 and Goya Empanadas for only $5 (while supplies last). As part of our second-to-last Honda fridaynightbash! of the season, there will also be an amazing postgame Fireworks Show and plenty of great music throughout the game!

As a single-admission doubleheader, one ticket is all you need to view both seven-inning contests and fans can enter the ballpark anytime after 5 p.m. Between games of the twinbill, there will also be a special presentation and ceremonial first pitch by Ivan Liciaga, who was a first baseman and team captain of the Puerto Rico Lions 1962 Class A Muny Hard Ball Champions and North Buffalo 1965 Muny Hard Ball Class AA Champions.

Sahlen Field Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for a can't miss night at the ballpark. Get your tickets today for Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Goya.

