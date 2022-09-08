Division Leading Sounds Begin Penultimate Homestand on Tuesday

September 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park for the penultimate homestand of the 2022 season on Tuesday, September 13 when they host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

With 19 games remaining in the regular season, the Sounds lead the International League West Division by 3.5 games. The winner of the International League West Division earns a trip to Las Vegas to play in the inaugural Triple-A Championship Weekend set to begin on Friday, September 30.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Tuesday, September 13 vs. Jacksonville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit New Leash on Life. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, September 14 vs. Jacksonville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Hit City Series: Norman "Turkey" Stearnes Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Thursday, September 15 vs. Jacksonville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, September 16 vs. Jacksonville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Fans will have the chance to win a variety of prizes and giveaways throughout the game, including a flat screen TV and Pilgrimage Music Festival Tickets.

Monarch Night - The Sounds will wear specialty Monarch jerseys which will be auctioned online at https://sounds.milbstore.com until Monday, September 19 at 7:00 p.m. Each jersey will be autographed by the player that wears it during the game. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Monarch is a multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music and premiers September 11 on FOX. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Monarch bandana.

Saturday, September 17 vs. Jacksonville - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m.

Hit City Saturday with pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45-6:15 p.m.

In a pregame ceremony the Sounds will present annual awards to the Team MVP (as voted on by players and coaches), Pitcher of the Year, Fan Favorite of the Year and Community Player of the Year.

Memphis Grizzlies Caravan Tour - Grizzlies Xavier Tillman and David Roddy visit First Horizon Park with the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and members of the Fastbreak Breakfast podcast. Tillman and Roddy will sign autographs near The Band Box and section 122 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Fans will have the chance to win a variety of prizes and giveaways throughout the game, including a flat screen TV and Pilgrimage Music Festival Tickets.

First Responders Night - The Sounds invite all active first responders to the ballpark with discounted tickets to be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/single-game-tickets. Other festivities include a ceremonial first pitch by Nashville Chief of Police John Drake and vehicle displays on Junior Gilliam Way.

Sunday, September 18 vs. Jacksonville - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at Noon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 12:10 - 12:30 on the concourse near section 108.

Booster Hooded Towel Giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation (first 1,000 fans ages 12 and under).

All fans Postgame Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Fan Appreciation Weekend - Fans will have the chance to win a variety of prizes and giveaways throughout the game.

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental set to begin at 12:15 p.m.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with ".mil" e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News, Cromwell Media Nashville and iHeart Nashville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.