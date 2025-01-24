Stonehouse Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Fall in Oshawa
January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Oshawa, ON) - On Friday, January 24, the Peterborough Petes visited the Tribute Communities Centre to take on the rival Oshawa Generals. The Generals scored three times in the third period to win the game by a score of 6-3.
Brady Stonehouse led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist, giving him 150 career OHL points, while Gavin Bryant had two assists. Caden Taylor and Colin Fitzgerald both scored, as Genc Ula and Brennan Faulkner each picked up an assist. Zach Bowen stopped 42/48 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Oshawa Goal (3:02) - Colby Barlow (23), Assists - Andrew Gibson (6), Calum Ritchie (45)
Peterborough Goal (4:43) - Brady Stonehouse (7), Assists - Genc Ula (3), Gavin Bryant (9)
Peterborough Goal (17:30) - Caden Taylor (12), Assists - Gavin Bryant (10), Brady Stonehouse (7)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (7:26) - Colin Fitzgerald (9), Assist - Brennan Faulkner (10)
Oshawa Goal (14:37) - Colby Barlow (24), Assist - Calum Ritchie (46)
Oshawa Goal (19:01) - Colby Barlow (25), Assist - Beckett Senneck (37), Luca Marrelli (39)
Third Period:
Oshawa Goal (6:14) - Colby Barlow (26), Assists - Luca Marrelli (40), Beckett Sennecke (38)
Oshawa Goal (8:44) - Beckett Sennecke (29), Assists - Luca Marrelli (41), Colby Barlow (18)
Oshawa Goal (9:52) - Luca D'Amato (4), Assists - Calum Ritchie (47), Beckett Sennecke (39)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 30, when they host the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
