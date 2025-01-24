Game Preview: Spirit at Kingston Frontenacs

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Kingston, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (22-19-1-0) visit the Kingston Frontenacs (24-11-5-2) on Friday, January 24th at the Slush Puppie Place.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, January 23rd where they fell to the Peterborough Petes 8-6. Michael Misa extended his point streak to eight games with a goal and three assists while Hayden Barch scored his first OHL goal.

Kingston last played on Wednesday, January 22nd where they defeated the Ottawa 67's 7-2. Tuomas Uronen had a goal and three assists while Gage Heyes scored two goals.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Kingston faced off twice last season with the Spirit winning in both matchups by a score of 7-2. Both games featured Kingston scoring first and then three straight Spirit goals followed. The Frontenacs would answer back, however Saginaw went on to score four unanswered to close out the game. Michael Misa had a goal and three assists in the season series, while Zayne Parekh notched a goal and an assist.

Players to Watch:

Misa is currently riding an eight-game point streak. In that span, Misa has tallied eight goals and ten assists. Dima Zhilkin has recorded a point in four straight games, including a goal and assist last night against the Petes. In 28 games this season, the rookie Zhilkin has seven goals and 12 assists. Rookie Carson Harmer has recorded at least a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Harmer is currently leading OHL rookies with 17 goals this season.

Vegas prospect Tuomas Uronen is on an eight-game point streak. In those eight games Uronen has tallied seven goals and 11 assists, and is fresh off a four-point (1G,3A) night against Ottawa. Joey Willis will look to make an impact in his first game against his former team. In 31 games this season, Willis has 19 goals and 19 assists. Canadiens prospect Cedrick Guindon is currently on a seven-game point streak and is leading his team in points this season. In 42 games this season, Guindon has 26 goals and 36 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Kingston's NHL Drafted Players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Tuomas Uronen (VGK)

Ethan Miedema (BUF)

Jacob Battaglia (CGY)

Cedrick Guindon (MTL)

Emil Pieniniemi (PIT)

Quinton Burns (STL)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.