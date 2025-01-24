Parekh, Cloutier and Sima Each Score Twice, Spirit Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs

Kingston, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Kingston Frontenacs 7-6 in a shootout on Friday, January 24th. Zayne Parekh had two goals and an assist while Jacob Cloutier and Nic Sima each had a pair of goals. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 46 saves on 52 shots. Charlie Schenkel was the starting goaltender for Kingston tallying 20 saves on 26 shots.

Saginaw got on the board first as Nic Sima crashed the net and buried a rebound into the back of the net. Kaeden Johnston and Josh Glavin got the assists as the Spirit took a 1-0 lead 8:21 into the game.

Kingston answered right back as Joey Willis tipped a shot from Emil Pieniniemi into the back of the Spirit net. Pieniniemi and Tyler Hopkins recorded the assists as the Frontenacs tied the game just 1:38 later.

The Spirit regained their lead as Nic Sima swatted a backhand shot at the loose puck and got it past Schenkel for his second goal of the game. Kaeden Johnston and Sebastien Gervais tallied the assists.

Zayne Parekh added to the Spirit lead as he was left alone in the slot and fired a pass from Liam Storch into the back of the Kingston net. Storch and Ethan Weir picked up the assists as Saginaw grew their lead to 3-1.

With 19 seconds left in the period, Jacob Cloutier sent a one-timer past a diving Schenkel which put Saginaw up 4-1. Carson Harmer and Michael Misa got the assists as the Spirit capitalized on the powerplay.

After 1: SAG 4 - 1 KGN (Total Shots: 12 - 12)

The Frontenacs put another on the board as Joey Willis slapped in a rebound for his second goal of the night against his former team. Maleek McGowan and Tyler Hopkins were credited with the assists.

Kingston got within one as Jacob Battaglia tapped a rebound into the back of the net while on a man advantage. Tuomas Uronen and Joey Willis recorded the assists 11:02 into the second period.

While on another man advantage, the Frontenacs tied the game as Tyler Hopkins found the back of the net. Quinton Burns and Landon Wright tallied the assists.

Jacob Cloutier buried his second power play goal of the game as he tapped a rebound into the back of the Kingston net. Dima Zhilkin and Zayne Parekh got the assists as the Spirit took a 5-4 lead 14:37 into the second period.

Tuomas Uronen pulled the puck outside of a pile in front of the net and buried the puck into the Spirit net later in the period. Joey Willis and Jacob Battaglia got the assists as Kingston capitalized again on the powerplay.

After 2: SAG 5 - 5 KGN (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 25 Totals Shots: 19 - 37)

The Spirit opened the scoring in the third as Zayne Parekh received a bank pass from Dima Zhilkin, skated into the slot and fired a missile into the back of the net. Zhilkin and Michael Misa got the assists as Saginaw took a 6-5 lead 3:48 into the period.

With 3:59 left in the third period, Jacob Battaglia sneaked the puck under the pad of Oke which tied the game 6-6. Tuomas Uronen was credited with the assist.

After 3: SAG 6 - 6 KGN (3rd Period Shots: 5 - 14 Total Shots: 24 - 51)

Despite multiple opportunities, both teams remained off the board.

After OT: SAG 6 - 6 KGN (Overtime Shots: 2 - 1 Total Shots: 26 - 52)

The shootout required an extra round after Dima Zhilkin and Jacob Battaglia scored in the first three rounds. Matthew Soto scored the eventual winner, as Jacob Cloutier failed to convert on Saginaw's last chance.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 6 KGN (Total Shots: 26 - 52)

Powerplays: SAG 2/2 KGN 3/6

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (46 Saves / 52 Shots L) KGN Charlie Schenkel (20 Saves / 26 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Ottawa where they will face off against the 67's on Sunday, January 26th. Puck drop is set for 2:00 PM.

