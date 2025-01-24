Gens Take Over Petes In 6-3 Win

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are at home this Friday to face their rivals the Peterborough Petes, hoping to get some redemption after their last meetup in Peterborough.

The Tribute Communities Centre had a loud crowd, knowing that this would be a close and physical match.

Colby Barlow found an open lane early in the first and netted the opening goal of the game assisted by Andrew Gibson and Calum Ritchie. Petes forward Brady Stonehouse tied up the game minutes after Barlow's goal.

Both teams went back and forth on the ice, trying to break the tie, but the Petes got to it first, when Caden Taylor scored late in the first.

In the second period, the Gens had to make a comeback, but it quickly became a larger gap when Colin Fitzgerald scored the third goal of the night.

For the Petes, this would become their last goal as the Gens immediately picked up the pace and took over. During a penalty kill, Barlow and Ritchie worked towards the net, giving Barlow his second of the game.

With a minute left in the period, Barlow raced in on the power play and secured the hat-trick and his 25th goal of the season.

The rest of the third was all about getting pucks in the back of the net, but it was filled with multiple penalties and misconduct calls. Beckett Sennecke sniped in his 29th goal of the season on the powerplay.

To wrap it up, Luca D'Amato, who was playing his 250th game, scored the final goal, making it a 6-3 game. The Gens and the Petes played an aggressive game, with over 30 penalty kills against both teams in the third.

The Generals will leave tonight with a 6-3 win and will be back on the ice this Sunday, January 26th, to play the Guelph Storm. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m., and tickets are available here.

