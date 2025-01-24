Game Preview: Rangers Seek Fifth Consecutive Win over Otters in Final Meeting of Regular Season

Erie, PA - The Kitchener Rangers kick off a five-game road trip on Saturday in Erie in the final regular season showdown with the Otters at Erie Insurance Arena. The Blueshirts seek to earn their fifth consecutive win against their Midwest Division rivals with puck drop slated for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The Rangers and Otters are familiar with one another as the last meeting came at the beginning of January. In the contest, Kitchener took care of business at The Aud, handling a 3-1 victory on home ice. Erie opened the scoring with the only goal scored in the first period by either club, taking a 1-0 lead. However, a three-goal surge led by Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Evan Headrick, and Cameron Arquette in the final 40 minutes ensured a Rangers victory - their fourth consecutive against the Otters. In net, Jackson Parsons turned aside 23 of 24 shots faced, posting a notable .958 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Saturday's matchup between Kitchener and Erie is the regular season finale between the two clubs, with the Rangers winning four of five meetings in the 2024-25 campaign thus far. Last season, the Rangers were a commanding 4-1-1-0 against the Otters. The story has been much of the same in the previous five years, with Kitchener going 18-7-2-1 overall against Erie and 7-4-2-0 when competing at Erie Insurance Arena over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (32-9-3-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

The Blueshirts came ready to play at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday night, earning a 5-1 victory for the club's 80s night game. The team's leader in goals and points, Adrian Misaljevic, fronted the effort as the forward tallied three consecutive goals on his own for his second hat-trick this season - helping the Rangers build a 3-0 lead after 40 minutes of action. In the third, Owen Sound would strike early on the power play, but Kitchener responded to regain their three-goal lead as Chris Grisolia capitalized on a short-handed opportunity before Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) would take full advantage of a penalty shot, solidifying a 5-1 win. Between the pipes, Jason Schaubel stood tall, making 30 saves on the night and registering a .967 save percentage.

The game featured nine power plays, with Owen Sound earning five opportunities and Kitchener four. The Rangers succumbed to a goal on the penalty kill unit but managed to fight off the other four Attack chances with Owen Sound going 1-for-5 on the night. Kitchener's penalty kill percentage now sits at 86.1% on the season. On the power play, the Rangers capitalized twice in the first period, as Misaljevic notched two of his own on the man advantage, going 2-for-4. The Blueshirts' power play success ranks at 22.3% for the season.

Rangers to Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic recorded his second hat-trick of the season on Friday night at The Aud, scoring the first three goals of the game against Owen Sound. With the goal markers, Misaljevic now has 22 goals, 24 assists, and 46 points - leading the Rangers in the goals and points categories. The veteran forward will look to add to his recent offensive production on Saturday against the Otters, where he has three goals and two assists in five games this season.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has three points (2G, 1A) in two games against Erie this season, including the game-winning goal against the Otters in a 4-0 win on November 23rd, 2024. On Friday, Pridham made no mistake on a rare penalty shot opportunity, extending the Rangers lead, to 5-1. In 26 games with Kitchener, Pridham has been a key contributor, scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists for a 28-point total.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) has been on a tear offensively as of late, amassing at least a point in seven of his last 10 games. Over that stretch, Ellinas has four goals and six assists for a 10-point total. Against Erie this season, Ellinas has four goals and an assist, recording at least a point in all five meetings with the Otters, making him a player to watch on Saturday. In his sophomore campaign with Kitchener, Ellinas has posted an 18-14-32 stat line in 41 games.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (22-15-3-1)

Fourth in the Western Conference, 10th in the OHL

The Erie Otters got back in the win column on Friday, defeating the Niagara IceDogs 3-2 in a shootout at Erie Insurance Arena. After the IceDogs took the 1-0 lead nearing the end of the first period, the Otters responded with two second period goals from Sam Alfano and Dylan Edwards. The IceDogs would tie the game later in the frame, with the contest knotted at two needing extra time as the decider. With overtime solving nothing, a four-round shootout in the favour of Erie would determine the winner as Martin Misiak scored the lone goal in the one-on-one segment. In goal for the Otters was Noah Erliden who made a notable 37 saves, earning a .948 save percentage in the victory.

Each team scored once on the power play with Erie having four chances on the man advantage and Niagara having three. The Otters have a 23.8% power play success rate while operating the penalty kill at 79.9% through 40 games. Following their hosting against the Rangers, Erie will begin a three-game road trip starting in Niagara on Sunday.

Otters to Watch:

Entering Saturday's game, Sam Alfano is on an eight-game point streak in which he has scored 13 points (8G, 5A). Against Kitchener this year, Alfano has five points (3G, 2A) in five games. Leading the team in goals (27) and points (53), the veteran forward is on pace for his best statistical season of his OHL career, projected for 88 points - making him a player to watch.

Be on the lookout for Malcolm Spence on Saturday, who has at least a point in four of five appearances against Kitchener this year. Spence has two goals and three assists for a five-point total in matchups versus the Rangers in the 2024-25 campaign. The forward also ranks second on the Otters in goals (18) and assists (28) while sitting third on the team in points with 46. Spence has four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games, posing as an offensive threat when Kitchener comes to town.

Martin Misiak was the hero for the Otters on Friday night against Niagara, securing the winner in round four of the shootout. Competing in his second season with the Otters, Misiak is on track to beat out his freshman numbers, already totaling 12 goals, 18 assists, and 30 points in 33 games. The sophomore is coming off a stretch in which he tallied at least a point in seven of eight games between December and January, scoring two goals, eight assists, and 10 points.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2023, and one that was picked from their 2023-24 roster. Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks) and Martin Misiak (Chicago Blackhawks) were selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft while Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) was taken in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday's game against the Erie Otters will be televised on Erie Events. It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following Saturday's game against the Otters, the East Avenue Blue will continue their five-game road trip in Sault Ste. Marie at GFL Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 29th. The Rangers will then head back over the border for a Friday night matchup against the Flint Firebirds on January 31st. Puck drop against the Greyhounds is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

