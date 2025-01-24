Game Notes: Friday Night Faceoff with the Spirit Awaits

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







It's another Friday night on home ice for your Kingston Frontenacs as they welcome the Saginaw Spirit for the one and only time this season. It's a big night for the Fronts as it's Women in Sports Night presented by Pro Hockey Life, and the matchup with the Spirit is also under the microscope of the OHL as the game will be broadcasted for free on OHL social media channels on 'Friday Night Faceoff'. A matchup with NHL Top Prospect Michael Misa, a bigger viewing audience, a seven game win streak on home ice on the line, and special theme jerseys that are honouring the Kingston Red Barons? The table is set for a big night in Kingston.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Last time the Fronts had a six game winning streak on home ice was in early 2022

Fronts are closing in on their franchise record for consecutive wins at home - the benchmark is 9 straight, which they have reached twice in their history. First from November 13th - December 29th, 1981 and then again from January 19th - March 4th, 1990.

Going Streaking

Wednesday night's win over the Ottawa 67's made it seven in a row for the Frontenacs on home ice. It's the longest winning streak on home ice in over three years, and it's a place that's quickly becoming a hard place to play in for visiting teams. Over the seven game streak the Frontenacs have outscored their opponents 37-15 with two seven goal performances to boot.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Charlie Schenkel (#37)

After being pulled in his first two starts with the Frontenacs, Charlie Schenkel has settled into the crease for the black and gold. Schenkel has won three straight and has looked calm, cool and collected; coming up with a timely save when it's needed most. If the Frontenacs are going to make a run this spring, Schenkel will be a big part of it.

Saginaw - Michael Misa (#77)

What else is there to say? Michael Misa is a projected top 5 (at the worst) pick for the 2025 NHL Draft this upcoming summer. He was granted exceptional status to play in the OHL as a 15-year old and has absolutely torn up the league since his arrival. Misa currently sits in first in the league scoring race (78) and is tied for first in the goal race (38) heading into tonight's contest. Saginaw may have sold pieces at the OHL Trade Deadline but alongside Zayne Parekh (CGY), he can take over a game at a moment's notice.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.