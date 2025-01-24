Firebirds Come up Short in Sault Ste. Marie, 5-3

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds' Christopher Thibodeau battles Soo Greyhounds' Justin Cloutier

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Soo Greyhounds) Flint Firebirds' Christopher Thibodeau battles Soo Greyhounds' Justin Cloutier(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Soo Greyhounds)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds scored three times in the third but could not overcome an early deficit as they were beaten by the Soo Greyhounds, 5-3, on Friday night at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Soo goaltender Nolan Lalonde scored an empty-net goal in the third period.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Greyhounds opened the scoring in the first period when Justin Cloutier hit Travis Hayes who found a trailing Caden Carlisle inside the blue line. Carlisle ripped a wrist shot that beat Nathan Day high and Soo took a 1-0 lead.

That lead grew further thanks to three goals in the second period. First, one minute into the middle frame, Brady Martin forced a turnover and carried the puck into the attacking zone with a breakaway. He cashed in with a snapshot that extended the lead to two. Then, Carson Andrew jumped on his own rebound in the slot and shoved a shot into the net. Later, Owen Allard found Marco Mignosa cutting to the net. He deked to his backhand and scored, extended the Soo lead to 4-0.

Flint answered in the third period, first when Kaden Pitre circled in the attacking zone and hit Sam McCue at the bottom of the right circle. McCue one-timed a shot through Lalonde on the near side to get the Firebirds on the board. The Birds struck again five minutes later when Alex Kostov worked his way to the right circle. He sent a snapshot over Lalonde's shoulder and the score was 4-2.

The Firebirds then pulled Day for an extra attacker in the final two minutes as they dumped the puck into the attacking zone. Just as Day reached the bench, Lalonde left his net to play the puck. He took one stride forward and lofted a shot the full length of the ice and into the vacated Flint net for a goal, which pushed the lead to 5-2.

Hayden Reid managed to answer with a goal in the final ten seconds but that would be all as the Firebirds fell, 5-3. Flint dropped to 18-22-2-2 in the loss while Soo improved to 19-24-1-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Blake Smith had two assists and now has five points (3 G, 2 A) in five games against the Greyhounds this season...Alex Kostov had a goal and an assist, his fifth multi-point game of the season...Sam McCue has four goals and two assists in five games since joining the Firebirds.

UP NEXT:

Flint returns home on Saturday night to take on the Brampton Steelheads. It's Flint Tropics Night, sponsored by Shea Automotive, and the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off postgame. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.