Game Day - January 24 - GUE vs. BFD
January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
After two weeks on the road the Storm return to the Sleeman Centre for a match-up with some eastern foe, the Brantford Bulldogs.
To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
Recently named an assistant captain of the team for the remainder of the season
Currently leads the team in points (35), goals (15)4 assists (20)
Had two goals against the Bulldogs in the Storm's 5-1 win this season
Who to Watch - Brantford Bulldogs
Tommy Budnick
Returns to the Sleeman Centre for his final OHL game in Guelph after being traded to the Bulldogs earlier this month
Has 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games this season
Scored 19 seconds into his first game as a Bulldog
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Brantford 0-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Brantford 1-0-0-1 Guelph 1-1-0-0
Last 5 Years Brantford 3-3-0-1 Guelph 4-1-1-1
Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Guelph Brantford 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-1-0
Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Brantford Brantford 1-2-0-1 Guelph 3-0-0-1
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025
- Game Notes: Friday Night Faceoff with the Spirit Awaits - Kingston Frontenacs
- The Road Ahead: Road Trip Begins - Brantford Bulldogs
- Game Preview: Spirit at Kingston Frontenacs - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - January 24 - GUE vs. BFD - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 44, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 7:07 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Friday Night Rivalry: Gens Ready to Take on the Petes - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.