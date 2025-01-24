Game Day - January 24 - GUE vs. BFD

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







After two weeks on the road the Storm return to the Sleeman Centre for a match-up with some eastern foe, the Brantford Bulldogs.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

Recently named an assistant captain of the team for the remainder of the season

Currently leads the team in points (35), goals (15)4 assists (20)

Had two goals against the Bulldogs in the Storm's 5-1 win this season

Who to Watch - Brantford Bulldogs

Tommy Budnick

Returns to the Sleeman Centre for his final OHL game in Guelph after being traded to the Bulldogs earlier this month

Has 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games this season

Scored 19 seconds into his first game as a Bulldog

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Brantford 0-1-0-0 Guelph 1-0-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Brantford 1-0-0-1 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Last 5 Years Brantford 3-3-0-1 Guelph 4-1-1-1

Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Guelph Brantford 2-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-1-0

Last 5 Years BFD vs. GUE @ Brantford Brantford 1-2-0-1 Guelph 3-0-0-1

