The Road Ahead: Road Trip Begins

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (25-15-4-0) are coming off an eventful and successful week where the City of Brantford hosted the successful inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, where Bulldogs forward Jake O'Brien captained Team East to 5-4 OT win, as well as being named MVP of the event.

On top of this, the team extended their winning streak to seven games in a row and continued their pursuit of first place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulldogs now find themselves only four points back of that top spot, and look to continue their hunt for first with a pair of road games for the weekend.

The Bulldogs enter the weekend coming off of a 6-2 victory over the Niagara where captain Patrick Thomas recorded 6 points setting a Bulldogs record for single game scoring while Ryerson Leenders continued his tremendous run of play with 36 saves in the win.

Game 2: Friday, January 25th @ Guelph Storm

The Bulldogs begin a five-game road trip with a Friday night tilt in Guelph. The Bulldogs are 0-1 against the Storm (13-24-4-1) this season.

Storyline to watch:

The last matchup between these two was a game the Bulldogs will want to forget. Back in November, the Storm heavily upset Brantford with a 4-1 road victory. Jett Luchanko led the way with two points in the win, including the shorthanded game-winning goal in the third period.

The Bulldogs head to Guelph on Friday and will look for redemption after the loss from earlier in the year.

Game 3: Saturday, January 26th @ Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with their fourth and final meeting of the season with the Barrie Colts (26-14-1-1). The Colts lead the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

Just days after facing the IceDogs, the Bulldogs will take on another Eastern Conference rival, this time being the Barrie Colts.

Two of the three games so far in the season series have gone to overtime, both taking place in Brantford. With the series concluding in Barrie, the Bulldogs will look to even the series up as they look to continue climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

The Colts lead the Bulldogs by only two points in the standings, meaning there's lots to play for on Saturday.

