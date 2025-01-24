Misiak Nets Shootout Game-Winner in Thrilling Victory Over Niagara

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - 13 days away from home game action, the Erie Otters would return on Friday, January 24 with their first time hosting the Niagara IceDogs this season. Looking for their first home win in 2025, the Otters would look to continue a string of success they've had against the IceDogs - who rank among the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The only meeting of the season - back in St. Catharine's in November - saw the Otters overwhelm the IceDogs by a score of 9-3. With the two premier goalies from either side in the lineup, it would be best-foot forward for both teams.

At home for the first time in almost a week, the puck would drop and the IceDogs would be on the hunt from the start. Noah Erliden, in net for Erie, would pull off two saves within the opening two minutes to keep the Dogs at bay, and Otters' offense would begin to apply pressure. After a hard hit on Ty Henry, it would be the rookie Quinn McCall to come to his teammates' defense and drop the gloves against Niagara's Blake Arrowsmith. With both teams being dealt a handful of penalties, four-on-four play would commence. After a brief moment of event-strength play, Erie would head to the penalty kill after a Pano Fimis tripping call just under halfway into the period. The Otters' special teams would be able to weather the IceDogs' man-advantage and allow the penalty to expire cleanly. Erie would take their turn on the power play after a tripping call against Niagara. Owen Flores, between the pipes for the IceDogs, would do his part in keeping the Otters from finding the back of the net, and five-on-five play would resume once again. The IceDogs and Ethan Czata (18) would draw first blood and break through the stalemate to put Niagara up 1-0 with 4:34 left in the period. The period would end, shots tied at 13 a piece and the IceDogs up 1-0.

Both teams would be off to the races at the start of the second. Quinn McCall would finally leave the box after his stacked penalties in the first, and in less than four minutes it would be none other than Sam Alfano (27) to knot the game up at 1-1. The Otters would return to the power play soon after evening the score, and with the man advantage Dylan Edwards (13) would strike true. Less than a minute after scoring, Edwards would be escorted to the penalty box and the Otters would find themselves on their second penalty kill of the night. The IceDogs would capitalize on the man advantage and even the score 2-2. High tensions and a physical game would culminate with Erie's Martin Misiak taking Jack Brauti's stick to the face. On the power play for the fourth time, the Otters would be unable to nab the lead again. Erie's Swedish wonder in net would put his body on the line to stop a momentum-changing goal, sending the Erie crowd alight. Erie's offense would attempt to capitalize on their goaltender's effort but continue to be denied by Niagara's defense. Another huge stop by Noah Erliden would spur a breakaway opportunity for Carey Terrance, but the captain would be unable to put the puck past Owen Flores. As the puck would move end to end and the seconds would tick down, desperate Erie defending would lead the Niagara being awarded a penalty shot. Braidy Wassilyn for the IceDogs would step up, but Noah Erliden would be waiting. With his second penalty save on the season at a clutch moment, time would expire and the score would remain 2-2.

Blood would be in the water in this physical game, and either team would be on the prowl to do some real damage in the third period. Otters' offense would pour the shots on heavy, forcing the IceDogs and Owen Flores to be on their A-game to withstand the attack. Noah Erliden's outstanding performance in the first two periods would continue into the third, and it would be the battle of the goaltenders in the frame's first seven minutes. With brick walls on both ends of the ice, both teams would fight tooth and nail to break through the ongoing stalemate. With overtime on the horizon, play would turn frantic. In the final fourteen seconds of the third, Lucas Ambrosio would be sent to the penalty box for delay of game, putting the Otters on a penalty kill going into overtime.

The Otters would be put at a big disadvantage to begin OT, but Erie's special teams would be up to the challenge. Even-strength play would begin for the first time in overtime and the Otters would be off to the races, putting up shot after shot to no avail. Time would chase the Otters as they struggled to break through Flores, but their defense would remain at the top of their game until the sound of the horn.

The theme of the game would prove itself to the very end - a battle of the goaltenders. The first skaters for both sides, Dylan Edwards and Braidy Wassilyn would be unable to take a lead. Noah Erliden would deny Kevin He on Niagara's second attempt, and Carey Terrance would in turn be shut down by Owen Flores. Ryan Roobroeck would be stopped in his tracks by Erliden and Malcolm Spence's shot would go right into the glove of Flores. In the fourth round, Andrei Loshko's shot would bounce harmlessly off Erliden's padding, and Martin Misiak would step up for Erie and strike true. With Noah Erliden stone-cold in net and Martin Misiak locked in on the puck, the Otters would down the IceDogs in nail biting fashion: a 3-2 shootout final.

The Otters final three-in-three continues on Saturday night, as the team welcomes in the Kitchener Rangers for the final time in the regular season. This divisional finale will also be Superhero Night (pres. by Grady's Decision), with a specialty warm-up jersey, characters around the concourse, and a chance for everyone to be a hero with a blood drive in the East End Suites during the game. The Otters weekend concludes on Sunday afternoon for the penultimate trip to the Meridian Centre to take on Niagara.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.