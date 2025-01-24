Game Day, Game 44, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 7:07 p.m.

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 44 - Firebirds at Greyhounds

GFL Memorial Gardens

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds trailed 4-2 early in the second, but scored three unanswered in a, 5-4, come from behind victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Matthew Mania and Chris Thibodeau each had a multi-point night in the Firebirds' winning effort.

INSTANT IMPACT: Since being acquired by the Firebirds in a trade with Owen Sound on January 8, Sam McCue has provided a spark for the Flint offense. McCue has buried a goal in three of his four games for the Firebirds and has two multi-point games for a total of three goals and two assists thus far with the Birds. Since McCue's arrival, the Firebirds' attack is averaging 4.5 goals per game.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK: The last time the Firebirds and Soo Greyhounds met was on November 15. Flint trailed 2-0 entering the third and the Birds stormed back with three unanswered goals in the final 20 minutes. Kaden Pitre got things started with a goal eight seconds into the period. Blake Smith slingshotted Flint in front with two goals, for his first career multi-goal game in the OHL, as the Firebirds went on to win, 3-2. Noah Bender started in goal for Flint and made 22 saves in his first victory with the Firebirds since being traded from Oshawa.

ON FIRE(BIRDS): With the recent hot streak by the Firebirds offense, a couple names have consistently appeared on the scoresheet. Evan Konyen extended his point streak to four games against Owen Sound and now has two goals and five assists on this streak. Matthew Mania has two three-point games in the last three games with a goal and two assists at Owen Sound and against Windsor on January 11. Nathan Aspinall enters this game on a three-game point streak. He has three goals over the stretch including two power play goals.

ODDS AND ENDS: Connor Clattenburg is serving the final game of his three-game suspension on Friday night. He is eligible to return on January 25 at home against Brampton...Flint goaltender Nathan Day currently leads all OHL netminders in games played with 38. The Oilers draft pick enters with a 16-15-2-2 record, a 3.17 GAA, and two shutouts.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will return to home ice tomorrow night for the first time since January 11 agaisnt the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop at the Dort Financial is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

