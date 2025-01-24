Egorov Weathers the Storm Stopping 40 in Bulldogs' 8th Straight Win
January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
GUELPH, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs opened their five-game road trip on Friday night, riding their seven-game win streak into the Sleeman Centre in Guelph for their only visit of the season to meet the Storm.
Without the services of Josh Avery, Parker Holmes & Calvin Crombie due to injuries, Tommy Karmiris joined the Bulldogs lineup for his 2nd game of the season and wasted little time making a physical impact winning a puck on the left-wing boards that ne...
The story of the middle frame was certainly Bulldogs netminder David Egorov who turned aside 20 Storm shots in the middle frame, including three prime opportunities from Charlie Paquette, first in a three-way passing play that was kicked aside in beau...
The final frame saw David Egorov continue his heroics, turning aside another 13 shots while making 40 total saves in the game. The Bulldogs against the heavy pressure extended the lead at 13:56 with Aiden O'Donnell handling a puck down in the right ci...
The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday night, January 25th, travelling to Sadlon Arena in Barrie to meet the Colts with a 7:30 start time.
