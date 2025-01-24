Four Special Team Goals Propel Kitchener to Dominant 5-1 Victory

January 24, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Two power play goals and two short-handed goals with one even strength goal sandwiched in the middle helped Kitchener secure a commanding 5-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack. The Rangers now improve to 3-0-1-0 over the Attack this season. Adrian Misaljevic recorded his second career hat-trick scoring Kitchener's first three goals in the game and Jason Schaubel improved to 6-1-1-1 on the season and a perfect 3-0-0-0 at The Aud.

Adrian Misaljevic recorded two power play goals just 55 seconds apart in the opening period. He scored the lone goal of the second period to complete the hat-trick. Owen Sound got on the board 19 seconds into the third period, but that was all they would get. Chris Grisolia got the lead back to three with the first short-handed goal, then Jack Pridham was awarded a penalty shot while short-handed and he made no mistake beating Carter George of the Attack.

Attendance: 6,972

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, OS 0

14:20 Adrian Misaljevic (20) - Trent Swick, Christian Humphreys - PPG

KIT 2, OS 0

15:15 Adrian Misaljevic (21) - Trent Swick, Christian Humphreys - PPG/GWG

2nd Period

KIT 3, OS 0

16:11 Adrian Misaljevic (22) - Luca Romano, Cameron Reid

3rd Period

KIT 3, OS 1

0:19 Landon Hookey (19) - James Petrovski - PPG

KIT 4, OS 1

5:38 Chris Grisolia (8) - Unassisted - SHG

KIT 5, OS 1

13:40 Jack Pridham (14) - Unassisted - Penalty Shot/SHG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (3G)

Second Star: Jason Schaubel (30 Saves)

Third Star: Chris Grisolia (1G)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 42 - OS 31

Power play: KIT 2/4 - OS 1/5

FO%: KIT 52% - OS 48%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 30/31 Saves, 1 GA

L: Carter George (OS) - 37/42 Saves, 5 GA

UP NEXT:

After hosting Owen Sound for 80s night on Friday, the East Avenue Blue will have a quick turnaround, travelling to Erie to face the Otters on Saturday, January 25th for their first contest of a five-game road trip. The Rangers will then trek on to Sault Ste. Marie for their final matchup with the Greyhounds on Wednesday, January 29th. The puck drop against the Otters is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.

