Stingers Take Win over Rox

(Waterloo, I.A.)- The Willmar Stingers found a way with offense to take down the Waterloo Bucks to pick up their first road win of the season.

In game two of a two game set with the Bucks, the Willmar bats exploded for seven runs to earn a hard-fought win as they head back home for the weekend.

Ryan Johnson had himself a night, picking up two RBIs and a double in the Friday night effort. Tyler Wilber had a good night as well going 1-5 with three RBIs.

Willmar pitching was able to settle the bats of Waterloo considerably as well. After giving up 17 hits and 10 runs, the Stingers rebounded, only allowing six runs, Waterloo's lowest total of the season.

Wyatt Thompson of Chapman University came in for the ninth inning, picking up his first save of the season, adding two strikeouts as well.

The Stingers have a quick turnaround as tomorrow they play a doubleheader at Bill Taunton Stadium against the Rochester Honkers with the first game set to begin at 1:05 CST.

