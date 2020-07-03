Rox Win Home Opener on Walk-Off in 11 Innings

Tyler Finke of the St. Cloud Rox slides safely into second against the Rochester Honkers

St. Cloud, MN - Andrew Pintar (BYU) ripped a single into left field in the 11th inning as St. Cloud (1-1) walked-off against Rochester (0-1), winning 7-6.

The Rox claimed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning as Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) hit a sac-fly to right field, scoring Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) from third base. The Honkers would then score five consecutive runs over the next two innings and led 5-1.

With two-outs in the third inning, Jack Kelly (Minnesota) cut the deficit in half with a two-run double to right field. He would later tie the game with a two-out single to right field that scored Jordan Barth (Augustana) to even the score at five.

Down 6-5 in extra-innings, Kodie Kolden (Washington State) scored on a passed ball that tied the game at six in the 10th inning.

In the 11th inning, Garett Delano (Mercer) grounded out but advanced Collin Montez (Washington State) to third base. Pintar then delivered with a base hit to left field as the Rox won their first game of the season.

St. Cloud used eight pitchers in the victory. Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State), RJ Martinez (Minot State), Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate), Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee), Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota), Landen Bourassa (San Francisco), Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) and Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) all saw action on the mound. Stelzer notched the win.

The Rox (1-1) will look to win the two-game series against Rochester on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Mayo Field.

