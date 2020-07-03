Weather Suspends Chucks' Home Opener against Fond du Lac

July 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders had hoped to play the second half of a home-and-home on Thursday night. It was also the home opener for Wisconsin. Mother nature had other plans however, and though the game started as planned, it will have to be resumed at a later date.

The Dock Spiders were leading 6-3 with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, the bases empty, and a 2-0 count on Parker Noland. Inclement weather then hit the Wausau area, and the teams entered a rain delay. The rain delay would continue for nearly 2.5 hours before it was announced that play would be suspended, and resume at a later date/time.

Wisconsin scored all of it's runs in the bottom of the third inning. Cael Baker drove in Brandon Seltzer with an RBI walk. Both Kyle Hess and Caleb Denny would then score on an error. It was 3-0 Wisconsin after three innings. In the top of the fourth, before the suspension, Fond du Lac scored six runs. The most notable play was a three-run home run from Sam Novitske.

Matt Taylor lasted 3.2 innings in his start for the Chucks, allowing two earned runs.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will finish off their first homestand of the season tomorrow, against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. Tickets for tomorrow's game are SOLD OUT. You can buy tickets for other future games by calling us at 715.845.5055, stopping by our front office, or visiting woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.