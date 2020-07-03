Rafters Rally to Get Past the Woodchucks at Athletic Park

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Friday, 12-6 at Athletic Park in the first of 12 games between the two clubs this season.

The bats for the Chucks started hot, scoring six runs in the first five innings. The Wisconsin scoring started with a 2-run home run from left fielder Leighton Banjoff in the bottom of the first inning. RBI singles over the next few innings from Banjoff, Kyle Hess and Daniel Baruch, as well as an RBI double from Adam Frank, allowed Wisconsin to keep stacking up runs.

The Woodchucks were up 6-3 after five innings, but were unable to hold the lead. The Rafters managed to collect nine runs over the final four innings of the game, pounding out a total of 15 hits. Catcher Kyle Teel hit two home runs tonight, driving in three runs. Andy Garriola drove in three runs, including one from a solo home run. Jack-Thomas Wold would also go deep, capping of a four-homer night for Wisconsin Rapids.

Each team used six pitchers in the game. Wisconsin starter Nate Madej lasted 2.2 innings before being relieved. Jacob Curry got the loss in relief. The winning pitcher was the Rafters' Hayden Merda. Jimmy Borzone picked up the save. With the loss, the Chucks move to 0-2 on the young season.

Top Performers

Leighton Banjoff went 2-3 with two walks, a single, and two-run home run in the first inning.

Kyle Hess was 3-5 with two singles, a double, and an RBI.

Adam Frank also had an RBI. He was 2-5 with a single and double.

Tonight's Fun Fact

The game saw seven mid-inning pitching changes for both teams. This made for a lengthy night, with a game time of 3 hours, 47 minutes.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will play three straight road games, starting tomorrow night at Wisconsin Rapids. The Chucks will return home on Tuesday night, with a game against the Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

