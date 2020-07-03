Nominate a Veteran Or Active Military Personnel Member Today to be Honored at a Stingers Game

The Willmar Stingers and Donnelly Truck Service have joined efforts to recognize local veterans in the community this summer. During the Stingers home game on Saturday, July 11th, nine local veterans will be honored at Bill Taunton Stadium as part of a Veterans and Active Military celebration.

We will honor those who are currently serving our country, veterans who have served in the past but are no longer active, and those who bravely fought for our country, but have since passed away.

The Stingers and Donnelly Truck Service are currently seeking nominations of local veterans and active military for this unique recognition event this summer.

To nominate a veteran, all you need to do is complete the nomination form below (click here). The nomination form gives you the opportunity to highlight your nominee and showcase their service in the armed forces.

Those military heroes selected to appear, and their families, will be honored on the field during the game and will receive game tickets and concession vouchers courtesy of Donnelly Truck Service.

Nomination forms can be accessed by visiting the willmarstingers.com, or by visiting the Stingers office during normal business hours. Nominations can be dropped off directly to the Stingers office at the ballpark or by mailing the nomination to PO Box 201, Willmar, MN 56201.

For more information on this night or to access a nomination form, please contact Andy Ogdahl at (507) 829-9031 or by e-mail at [email protected]

